IPL 2020: We'll come back stronger, says DC skipper Shreyas Iyer

The Mumbai Indians beat the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2020 playoffs by 57 runs to become the first time to make it to the final this season. Although DC lost comprehensively, skipper Shreyas Iyer believes that it is never too late, and that DC can still make it to the final if they play the Qualifier 2 with a stronger mindset. He does not want to make negative remarks about the team and wants to move on to the next game.

"I don't want to speak negatively about the team, but going forward it's important to come with a strong mindset. It's never too late, and we'll see to it that we come back strongly," Shreyas Iyer said after the game.

You can't control the situation when all the batsmen are in good touch: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is of the opinion that it is really difficult to stop a team like MI who have all their batsmen in form

At one stage in the first innings, MI were 100-2 and were well on their way to get a score in excess of 180. But two quick wickets brought DC back into the game and suddenly MI were 102-4. Iyer feels that DC should have capitalized on moments like these where they were on the top.

Due to some sensational hitting from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya towards the end of the innings, MI mustered 92 runs in their last six overs and posted 200 runs on the board while DC could only manage to reach 143. Shreyas Iyer is of the opinion that it is very difficult to stop a team that has so many players in top form. He is hopeful that DC will learn from their mistakes and bounce back in their next game.

"I think we were on top when we got two quick wickets, and they were 102-4. We could have capitalized more at that time, and gotten two more wickets - maybe we could've chased around 170, but it's part and parcel of the game," Shreyas Iyer said.

"All their batsmen are in great touch and Hardik/Pollard down the order are incredible. You can't control the situation when all the batsmen are in good touch, but we'll look to do better in the next game," Shreyas Iyer further added.

DC will now await the winner of the Eliminator between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore which is to be played at Abu Dhabi on Friday.