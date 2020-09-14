IPL 2020: ‘We’ve got a great combination of youth and experience’: RR captain Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals have built a team with the right blend of youth and experience thanks to a great player auction, skipper Steve Smith said ahead of the latest IPL campaign set to begin on 19th September.

Smith added that the variety in both batting and bowling will help the team combat different conditions in the UAE.

In a recent interview with Sportstar, the Australian batsman said the Royals have got all their bases covered, and thus have no particular area to make amends in.

“We’ve got a great combination of youth and experience in the batting line-up. Some really experienced internationals who’ve been around a fair bit and some very talented and exciting Indian guys who add great value to the squad. Our bowling has a lot of variety; good fast bowlers and some quality spinners. I think we’ve got a good setup, which will be important in different conditions during the IPL,” Steve Smith said.

Steve Smith wants experienced guys to help youngsters out

Left to right: Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi (Image Credits: RR)

Smith will be working alongside fellow Australians – head coach Andrew McDonald and mentor-cum-ambassador Shane Warne. About the promising Indian talents at RR, Smith mentioned a few IPL veterans while speaking highly of some of the youngsters from India’s recent under-19 World Cup squad.

“We’ve also got some experienced players like Jay (Jaydev Unadkat), Varun (Aaron) and Robin Uthappa who have been around the IPL for a while now and will be vital for the season, helping the young boys in the squad to settle.

“As far as the youngsters go, the under-19 World Cup showed the quality of guys like (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, (Kartik) Tyagi and (Akash) Singh. Riyan (Parag) was really good last time around and hopefully he can continue that this time, too,” Steve Smith, who was appointed captain in the middle of last season, said.

While Jaiswal was the leading run-getter with 400 runs in six matches, Tyagi picked 11 wickets at an average of 13.91 at the U-19 World Cup in February this year. Parag, however, had a breakout IPL season last year. Playing the finisher’s role, he scored 160 runs at an average of 32, while also picking two wickets.

If the experienced can indeed guide the youth along, Rajasthan Royals could very well repeat their success of the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.