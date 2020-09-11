Every alternate Indian Premier League (IPL) season is preceded by an under-19 World Cup. But, every edition of the cash-rich T20 league throws up one or two ‘next big thing(s) in Indian cricket’. Ahead of IPL 2020 starting from September 19, Robin Uthappa has tipped his Rajasthan Royals teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal as one such prodigy.

In a video posted by IPL on social media, former India batsman Uthappa said that a good IPL 2020 can push the 18-year-old Jaiswal’s case for an India berth. The youngster has already had a successful domestic season and became the leading run-scorer at the U-19 World Cup earlier this year.

“Yashasvi is a really exciting player for the future. I think he has performed extremely well in domestic cricket and having more IPL will be good for him in his pursuit of playing for India,” Uthappa, who won the ‘Orange Cap’ for KKR in IPL 2014, said.

"IPL will bring back normalcy into our lives."



From teaming up with captain @stevesmith49 to an upcoming star in @yashasvi_j, senior @rajasthanroyals batsman @robbieuthappa tells @Moulinparikh why this season is truly special.#Dream11IPL



Full video🎥👉 https://t.co/WrAdqo9jSW pic.twitter.com/MS4vrHMlzv — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 11, 2020

IPL 2020 can be the icing on the cake after the recent success

Bangladesh U19 v India U19 - Under 19 Tri-series Final

Jaiswal first broke into the news after smashing 203 off 154 balls in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Jharkhand last year. In turn, he became the youngest male double centurion in List A cricket. He further enhanced his prominence in the Indian cricket circles after helping India reach the U-19 World Cup final in February this year, amassing 400 runs in just six matches.

Consistent performances helped the left-handed opener earn the big bucks when the Royals purchased him for INR 2.4 crore in last December’s player auction. Now that Ajinkya Rahane has been traded to the Delhi Capitals, Jaiswal can stake his claim for the opener’s role. And, a good stint at IPL 2020 can indeed help him make his way into the India A squad and beyond.

All 60 IPL 2020 matches will be played behind closed doors – 24 games in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah, with the venues for the playoff games yet to be announced. The IPL 2020 final will be played on a weekday for the first time on November 10.