IPL 2021: "Do you want to walk into the playoffs with 3 losses?" - Aakash Chopra says CSK will have to break their losing streak

Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need to return to winning ways ahead of the IPL 2021 playoffs.

CSK face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last league stage match of the current edition of the Indian Premier League. They go into the encounter after coming up short in their previous two matches against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Delhi Capitals (DC).

While previewing the CSK-PBKS clash in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted that the MS Dhoni-led side will want to end their losing run. He observed:

"Chennai have the chance to win this encounter and if they win, they can confirm their spot in the top two. They have lost two consecutive matches. Do you want to walk into the playoffs with 3 losses? No way."

The former India cricketer added that CSK will not want to go into the playoffs with negative momentum. Chopra elaborated:

"Whatever the team might be, if you keep winning the momentum is maintained, winning is a habit, so is losing. Chennai will have to break their losing streak and today is the last chance as after this it is only the playoffs."

CSK are almost guaranteed a top-two finish in the IPL 2021 points table. They can only be denied a spot in Qualifier 1 if they are handed a thrashing by PBKS and the Royal Challengers Bangalore annihilate the Delhi Capitals.

"This is CSK's last chance to resolve the chinks in their armor" - Aakash Chopra

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni have struggled in the CSK middle order [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the PBKS clash gives CSK the last chance to iron out their deficiencies. He said:

"This is CSK's last chance to resolve the chinks in their armor. Sam Curran is not there, so Dwayne Bravo will play hundred percent. But is he giving the hundred percent performance? He does sometimes and not at other times. You are surprised seeing the wides he bowled in the last match."

Ayesha 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @JoeRoot66Fan @kaushalpadole13 @ChennaiIPL That catch drop wouldnt matter as bravo already did the damage. He really gave dc the game so cheaply with wides, raining 6s,4s. And for josh its low scoring game so 27 is lot and in last games too he was very expensive. See Shardul,jadeja and mo they were the saviours. @kaushalpadole13 @ChennaiIPL That catch drop wouldnt matter as bravo already did the damage. He really gave dc the game so cheaply with wides, raining 6s,4s. And for josh its low scoring game so 27 is lot and in last games too he was very expensive. See Shardul,jadeja and mo they were the saviours.

The 44-year-old signed off by stating that CSK will have to necessarily overcome their middle-order woes. He explained:

"Suresh Raina has not scored runs. He didn't play the last match, he was probably injured but Robin Uthappa also did not score runs. MS Dhoni, he generally does not send himself up the order but the one time he did, he played the slowest knock of his IPL career. When the openers get out, the problems increase."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #CSK openers have been unbelievably good. Ruturaj and Faf. But besides Ambati, nobody else has runs in the UAE leg of the #IPL2021 . Raina-Dhoni-Mooen and the one game that Robin played. Last chance to get that sorted today against #PBKS #CSK openers have been unbelievably good. Ruturaj and Faf. But besides Ambati, nobody else has runs in the UAE leg of the #IPL2021. Raina-Dhoni-Mooen and the one game that Robin played. Last chance to get that sorted today against #PBKS

CSK will be particularly concerned with the form of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. With a spot in Qualifier 1 almost confirmed, it will be interesting to see if the duo opts to spend more time at the crease in Thursday afternoon's encounter.

