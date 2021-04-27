IPL 2021: "I don't think RCB should play Dan Christian at all" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels Dan Christian should not figure in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) playing XI for their IPL 2021 encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Christian has scored a solitary run in each of the three innings he has played thus far. He has failed to take a wicket in the five overs he has bowled as well, and the catch he dropped of Ravindra Jadeja in RCB's last encounter against CSK proved to be the turning point of the match.

While previewing the RCB-DC encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Virat Kohli-led side lacks quality in their lower-middle order batting.

The reputed commentator proposed the inclusion of Daniel Sams in the RCB playing XI at the expense of Dan Christian.

"The RCB batting is not weak but a little short. They are playing Washington at No.3 only to lengthen the batting. Otherwise, Devdutt, Virat, Maxwell and AB - there is no one at No.5. Washington or Dan Christian will have to play at No.5 and I don't think RCB should play Dan Christian at all. They should think about playing Daniel Sams instead of Christian," said Chopra.

Daniel Sams recently joined the RCB bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19. The Bangalore-based franchise might look to blood him in their playing XI if he has regained full fitness.

Aakash Chopra on his preferred RCB playing XI

Rajat Patidar has played a couple of matches for RCB thus far [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants RCB to play Rajat Patidar as a specialist batsman at the No. 3 position.

"They should create a place for Rajat Patidar in this team. So Rajat Patidar after Padikkal and Kohli, then Maxwell and AB, at No.6 you have Washington Sundar, at No.7 you have got Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams at No.8," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old wants RCB to leave out Navdeep Saini to make way for Rajat Patidar as an additional batsman.

"Now three are left, so one Yuzi Chahal and you can play two Indian fast bowlers - Siraj and Harshal Patel. That makes it your XI. Sorry Saini, you may have to miss out," signed off Chopra.

RCB's last encounter against CSK was Saini's first match in IPL 2021. He conceded 27 runs in his two overs and might struggle to keep his place if the three-time finalists opt to strengthen their batting.