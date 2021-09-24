IPL 2021: "Before the break, it seemed KKR nahin hai tayaar, but after that ek ke baad ek vaar" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has spoken in glowing terms about the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) dominant performances since the restart of IPL 2021.

The Eoin Morgan-led side have thrashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last two matches. More than the wins, it is their complete annihilation of two of the strongest teams in the Indian Premier League that have won plaudits from one and all.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra lauded KKR's stunning comeback in the second leg of the tournament. He explained:

"Before the break it seemed KKR nahin hai tayaar, but after that ek ke baad ek vaar. First, they felled RCB and after that, they completely finished off Mumbai. Their performance has been spectacular. I feel KKR will reach the finals."

The former India cricketer added that KKR made the last two matches seem like T10 encounters. Chopra stated:

"It seemed like T10 or were they playing a 15-over-a-side match? Kolkata had crushed Bangalore also like that earlier but there it was 92 runs, here it was 155 but they went on hitting. This team has a different style."

KKR have certainly brought a fearless approach to the table in the last two matches. Their one-sided victories have done wonders to their net run rate and helped them climb to fourth spot in the points table.

"Who hits like that?" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's explosive start

Venkatesh Iyer and Rahul Tripathi played blazing knocks for KKR [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill gave the early momentum during KKR's run chase. He said:

"Venkatesh Iyer, 15 runs in the first over, who hits like that? The six Shubman Gill hit off Trent Boult by walking down the track, it just set the tone. Second over also 15, what are you doing?"

The former KKR player was particularly appreciative of the authoritative displays of Iyer and Rahul Tripathi. Chopra elaborated:

"Iyer is on fire. He has the power, delicacy, style and swag. He has been absolutely sensational. Where had you hidden him earlier, why didn't you play him earlier? Rahul Tripathi - if you make him bat up the order, he will always do well for you. Team before self - he keeps on hitting and does not stop."

Iyer smashed 53 runs off just 30 deliveries. Tripathi was equally aggressive at the other end, his unbeaten 74 coming off 42 balls.

