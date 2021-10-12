IPL 2021: "KKR provided action, drama, thriller, suspense, romance and everything in the script" - Aakash Chopra on their turnaround

Aakash Chopra has lauded the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for staging a tremendous comeback to make it through to Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021.

KKR were placed second-last in the points table, with just four points to their credit, when the current edition of the Indian Premier League restarted in the UAE. However, they fought back brilliantly to seal a playoff berth and then defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in last night's Eliminator.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was effusive in his praise for KKR. He said:

"The story belongs to Kolkata, the turnaround belongs to Kolkata. KKR provided the action, drama, thriller, suspense, romance and everything in the script. One team showed after the break that they are carefree, fearless and bold."

The cricketer-turned-commentator lauded KKR for taking the aggressive route in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Chopra elaborated:

That's how you actually bounce back. Fortune favors the brave, so try to find brave people, they will themselves make the fortune. Kolkata is through and they have fixed an appointment with Delhi."

KKR will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with the winner of that match in the all-important title decider.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL stats 2021 | IPL Schedule

Aakash Chopra on KKR's run chase against RCB

Shubman Gill gave KKR a flying start [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about KKR's run chase in last night's encounter, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill continued the good work they had done in the UAE previously. He explained:

"Kolkata did what they have been doing all along. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill have been behind Kolkata's turnaround story, good opening partnerships and most often than not aggressive. They did the same thing here. Venkatesh was slightly slow but Shubman Gill started like a bullet train."

While Sunil Narine played a match-defining role for KKR, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan also helped the side get across the line. Chopra observed the same:

Also Read

"Nitish Rana's 23 runs were very important. End of the day, the better team won. One advantage of sending Narine up the order was that Morgan and Shakib were at No. 7 and No. 8. Shakib can bat, we all know that. They finished the match with their experience."

KKR required seven runs off the final over of their innings with Morgan and Shakib in the middle. The Bangladeshi all-rounder scooped Dan Christian over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary off the first ball and the duo took three singles thereafter to close out the encounter.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Has Venkatesh Iyer been the biggest contributor in KKR's turnaround? Yes No 0 votes so far