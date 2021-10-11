IPL 2021: "We all looked like fools in the end" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's match-winning cameo for CSK

Aakash Chopra has said that MS Dhoni's breathtaking finish to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s run chase against the Delhi Capitals (DC) made a mockery of all cricket experts.

CSK overhauled the 173-run target with four wickets and two deliveries to spare to become the first team to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final. Dhoni smoked 18 runs off just six deliveries to take the three-time champions to their ninth IPL final.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra spoke in glowing terms about MS Dhoni's match-winning cameo. He said:

"Mahi maar raha hai. Mahendra de-dan-a-dan Dhoni. Mahi hai to abhi bhi mumkin hai. MS Dhoni showed once again that whenever the book on cricket is written, he will write the final chapter, and it will be written on him. He knows it best' we all looked like fools in the end."

The former India cricketer added that MS Dhoni and Robin Uthappa's knocks had put to rest CSK's middle-order concerns. Chopra explained:

"I was saying before this that this team is playing with nine players because Raina and the captain were not scoring runs. Now the captain has scored runs, Robbie has scored runs; now this team is playing with proper eleven men."

Uthappa, who walked in at No.3 after the early dismissal of Faf du Plessis, smashed 63 runs off just 44 balls, and stitched together a 110-run second-wicket partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

"Absolutely sensational" - Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's knock

MS Dhoni smashed three consecutive fours to finish the game. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that MS Dhoni played some majestic shots during his short stint in the middle. He elaborated:

"Some of MS Dhoni's shots, the six he hit off Avesh Khan. The leg-side boundary was short of course, but it was an 84m six. After that, he hit Tom Curran towards covers because it was shorter on that side. Absolutely sensational, 18 runs off six balls."

The former KKR player concluded by saying that MS Dhoni's magic had turned around CSK's fortunes in the current edition of the Indian Premier League. Chopra observed:

"This tournament has once again become where seven teams compete to play the Chennai Super Kings in the final. First team to get eliminated in 2020 and first team to qualify and reach the final in 2021. Devam Dhoni, the magic you do, only you can do that."

It has certainly been an amazing comeback from CSK after the lows of last year. They will hope to bag their fourth IPL trophy on Friday, considering that it could be the last time their talismanic captain might be leading them on the field.

