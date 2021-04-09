IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra's overseas player picks for MI and RCB

Aakash Chopra has picked the four overseas players the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) could each field in the IPL 2021 opener on Friday.

While MI could be without Quinton de Kock tonight, Daniel Sams and Adam Zampa will not be available for the Virat Kohli-led outfit.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opted to go with James Neesham in the absence of De Kock to partner Kieron Pollard in Mumbai Indians' lower middle-order.

"The four overseas players for the Mumbai Indians is a tricky question because actually they can manage with three, they don't really worry about how many or which to play but if Quinton is not there, you can play Jimmy Neesham," said Chopra.

With Nathan Coulter-Nile probably unfit, the reputed commentator picked Adam Milne to partner his New Zealand compatriot Trent Boult in MI's seam-bowling department.

"You can keep Jimmy Neesham and Kieron Pollard in the lower middle-order. It seems there is some injury concern for Nathan Coulter-Nile. So, if he is not fully fit then Adam Milne with Trent Boult," added Aakash Chopra.

Ishan Kishan could partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order if Mumbai Indians opt to play Neesham. They also have the option to play Chris Lynn as an opener instead of the New Zealand all-rounder if they want to include another specialist batsman.

Aakash Chopra's 4 overseas picks for RCB

Aakash Chopra feels RCB will have to necessarily play Dan Christian

Aakash Chopra believes RCB will have to include Dan Christian alongside AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell to beef up their middle-order.

"Bangalore's four overseas players is a big question. They have tied their hands a little. AB de Villiers will definitely play, secondly you have to play Glenn Maxwell for sure, the third I feel should be Daniel Christian because they don't have anyone in the lower middle-order," said Chopra.

While casting his vote for Kane Richardson as the overseas pacer RCB should field, the 43-year-old reckons the franchise might opt to go with Kyle Jamieson.

"After that you can play one overseas bowler, toss-up I think is going to be between Kane Richardson or Kyle Jamieson. They should go with Kane Richardson because he has more skill-sets for death bowling but they have bought Jamieson at a huge price, it is possible Jamieson might play," concluded Aakash Chopra.

With Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Washington Sundar almost sure-shot picks in the RCB playing XI, Jamieson's all-round skills might help him edge out Richardson for the fifth bowler's position.