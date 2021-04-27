IPL 2021: "When something can be made difficult, why do it the easy way" - Aakash Chopra on KKR's run-chase

Aakash Chopra has said that the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) made heavy weather of a rather easy run-chase in their IPL 2021 encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

KKR were set a 124-run target by the KL Rahul-led outfit in the first IPL 2021 match in Ahmedabad. However, they lost their first three wickets for just 17 runs to put undue pressure on themselves.

While reviewing the KKR-PBKS encounter in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Eoin Morgan-led side made it difficult for themselves despite the conditions being in their favor.

"The 123 runs are not much. This is not Chepauk, this is Ahmedabad. There was a lot of dew as well, which had actually come in the first innings itself. It was known that batting will be easy later, but when something can be made difficult, why do it the easy way," said Chopra.

The former KKR player questioned the decision to send Sunil Narine at No. 4 when they had already lost a couple of early wickets.

"Nitish Rana got out right at the beginning off a full toss. Shubman Gill also got out and after that Sunil Narine was also dismissed. Why did he come as a pinch-hitter, I don't know but three batsmen got out," observed Chopra.

KKR would have been set further back, had Rahul Tripathi not just made his ground when Chris Gayle fired in a direct throw after the former was sent back by Eoin Morgan while trying to take a non-existent run.

Aakash Chopra on KKR's saviours in the run-chase

Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan stitched together a 66-run partnership for KKR [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra lauded Rahul Tripathi and Eoin Morgan for helping KKR get across the line with their 66-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

"Rahul Tripathi saved you and Eoin Morgan played a captain's knock. Captain Morgan has to be the player of the match in my opinion because captain's knock, won the toss, held three catches and rotated his bowlers very well," said Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also expressed surprise at Andre Russell losing his wicket while trying to take a cheeky single.

"The one thing I found very surprising was Andre Russell got out while taking a single and that too not his own but other's. I mean it didn't make any sense. But in the end, slowly slowly 124 were scored and Kolkata won," signed off Chopra.

KKR finally managed to overhaul the 124-run target with five wickets in hand and 20 deliveries to spare. The much-needed win took them to fifth position in the points table, behind the Mumbai Indians only on net run rate although the five-time champions have an additional game in hand.

