IPL 2021: "Rajasthan Royals will qualify for the playoffs if a lot of things go in their favor" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the Rajasthan Royals will need a lot to go in their favor to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs.

The inaugural IPL champions, who finished last in IPL 2020, will be hoping to turn things around this year. They last made the playoffs in IPL 2018, eventually finishing fourth.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra observed it would not come as a surprise if the Rajasthan Royals fail to make the grade.

"It seems to be a mid-table team. They will qualify for the playoffs if a lot of things go in their favor. If they don't qualify, it should neither be a surprise for you nor will I be surprised because there are gaps that need plugging," said Chopra.

The Rajasthan Royals certainly have an uphill task ahead of them to qualify for the playoffs, considering the lack of depth in their Indian contingent and Jofra Archer's absence for at least the first few encounters.

Aakash Chopra's predictions regarding the Rajasthan Royals players

Jos Buttler is likely to open for the Rajasthan Royals along with Ben Stokes [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra reckons Jos Buttler will finish at the top of the run-scoring charts for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021.

"Jos Buttler will be the highest run-getter for the Rajasthan Royals this season. He will hopefully play as an opener and will continuously open," said Chopra.

The former KKR player believes Sanju Samson's ability to play big shots will help him finish with the most sixes for the Rajasthan Royals.

"Sanju Samson will hit the most number of sixes. He has the six-hitting ability. The first five matches are in Mumbai and then four in Delhi, the first nine matches are on small grounds. In such a scenario, Sanju Samson will put the bowlers on ransom," added Chopra.

Aakash Chopra concluded by observing that Ben Stokes might be taken to the cleaners in IPL 2021.

"Ben Stokes could be their most expensive bowler. There are huge chances of that. One thing is he bowls very less and whenever he bowls I have seen him getting hit a lot," concluded Chopra.

Stokes proved quite expensive for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 as he conceded an average of 10.26 runs per over while bagging just two wickets. However, the England all-rounder might just play as a specialist batsman in IPL 2021 to keep himself fit for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.