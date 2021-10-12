"AB de Villiers is unsure of his future, so making a long-term investment on him would be risky" - Brad Hogg's important suggestion to RCB 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) should not make a long-term investment in their veteran batter AB de Villiers.
Instead, Hogg proposed that the franchise could release him ahead of next year's mega-auction and then get him back on board at a bargain price.The 50-year-old made these remarks on his Twitter account while responding to a fan.
The fan opined that de Villiers should be handed the RCB captaincy reins for next season, with Virat Kohli stepping down from the post.
Hogg pointed out that it remains to be seen whether the champion cricketer will participate in future editions of the cash-rich league. He feels de Villiers' willingness to compete in the competition should be considered before making a decision on him.
Here's what Hogg posted:
"AB de Villiers is unsure of his future so making a long term investment on him would be risky for #RCB now. RCB maybe wise to put him back in the auction pool this year & try your luck on getting him for a bargain. Nothing about ability it is more about his desire to play#IPL2021."
"Consistency over the years would be a concern" - Brad Hogg thinks Glenn Maxwell is not the ideal captaincy
candidate for RCB
While replying to another fan on the micro-blogging site, the Aussie campaigner stated that Glenn Maxwell is not suited for a leadership role in the IPL. He cited consistency as the major reason for not handing him the captaincy.
You can read Hogg's tweet here:
However, Hogg mentioned that the dynamic batter could be given an opportunity to lead a team in the Big Bash League. Notably, Maxwell was appointed as the skipper of the Punjab team for the 2017 season. The all-rounder's stint did not yield a positive result for the franchise as they had failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs.
