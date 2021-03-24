Adam Zampa to miss RCB's first game in IPL 2021

Australian leg spinner Adam Zampa is set to miss the first few days of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s training camp ahead of IPL 2021. He will also not be available for RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians.

RCB’s director of cricket operations, Mike Hesson, confirmed the development on Wednesday. Speaking on RCB Bold Diaries, Hesson said the franchise will not have its full overseas contingent available for their IPL 2021 season-opener on April 9.

“We won’t have our full contingent of overseas players available for the first game. Adam Zampa is getting married. That is an important time for him, and it is something that as a franchise we are aware of, and we respect,” said Hesson.

Mike Hesson confirmed that Adam Zampa will join RCB’s squad after getting married.

The 28-year-old confirmed earlier this month that he will marry Hattie Palmer in early April. With players required to undertake a seven-day quarantine after entering the IPL 2021 bubble, it is unclear when Adam Zampa will be fit and available for selection.

RCB’s IPL 2021 training camp begins in Chennai on March 29. The franchise plays its first three games of the season at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Mike Hesson is excited about having a fresh Adam Zampa available for the majority of the tournament, saying in this regard:

“We hope he has a great time. So when he joins us, he is going to be fresh and make a massive contribution for the rest of the tournament.”

How did Adam Zampa perform in IPL 2020?

RCB’s IPL 2021 Camp and Player Availability



When’s the pre-season camp starting? When are the overseas players arriving? On @myntra presents Bold Diaries, Mike Hesson leaves no room for speculations ahead of #VivoIPL2021.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #Classof2021 pic.twitter.com/yxBFNYVwW8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 24, 2021

Adam Zampa played just three games for RCB last year, as the franchise preferred Yuzvendra Chahal for the leg-spinner’s role. The Australian leg-spinner took two wickets in three games, doing so with an economy rate of 8.36.

The 28-year-old also struggled during Australia’s recent tour of New Zealand, where his team lost the T20I series 2-3. Adam Zampa played all five games but picked up just four wickets at an average of 36.75.

RCB will hope Adam Zampa returns to form in IPL 2021. With Yuzvendra Chahal struggling in recent games for India, the RCB management will prefer the option of having another spinner as a back-up during the T20 competition.