IPL 2021: "All these things don't matter" - R Ashwin on his verbal spat with Eoin Morgan

In the latest match between the Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, talk of the match ended up being the "spirit of cricket" controversy involving Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin took a run while batting after the ball had richoted off his teammate after a KKR throw. That resulted in some words being exchanged between Ashwin and Eoin Morgan, after the former was dismissed by Tim Southee.

The spinner recently admitted to being upset over Eoin Morgan's comments during the particular fixture. In a video shared by the Delhi-based franchise on their social media handles, the veteran bowler expressed astonishment with what had transpired on the field.

The crafty spinner opined he has been at the top of his game in recent years. Furthermore, he also suggested that he does not pay heed to such incidents and that he regained his composure soon after the encounter.

"Look, I think when there's a lot being spoken for me, I'm the sort of person who needs to get it out of my system, and I believe it is very important. It just wipes out of my head. Like I've said all along for the past couple of years, I feel like I'm enjoying my game and I'm at the top of my game. And all these things don't matter"

"I got my flow back" - R Ashwin on finding form with the bat

R. Ashwin contributed with 20 crucial runs lower down the order to help his side clinch a low scoring thriller against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday. The 35-year-old in the video mentioned that he felt he was in good form with the bat after the England tour.

He also pointed out how he was striking the ball nicely in practice games ahead of the UAE leg of this year's cash-rich league. Ashwin's cameo towards the end was key in Delhi's win over Mumbai Indians. They chased down a target of 130 on a sluggish wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The right-hander stated it was essential for him to take some time before attempting aggressive strokes, considering the slow nature of the surface. He also received appreciation from all quarters for finishing the game in the final over with a stunning six against Krunal Pandya.

