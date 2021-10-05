IPL 2021: "Anything close to 150 would've been a good total" – CSK skipper MS Dhoni after loss against DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni reckons that 150 would have been a good score on the Dubai surface after their loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Sent in to bat first, CSK lost four wickets inside nine overs before Ambati Rayudu (55*) and MS Dhoni (18) added a 64-ball 60-run stand to help the team reach 136.

"We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark, the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate.

"I thought it was a tough pitch and two-paced. Anything close to 150 would’ve been a good score. It’s not like it slowed down drastically. You can’t just play your shots. That’s what the Delhi batters also faced," said MS Dhoni in the post-match interview.

MS Dhoni’s strike rate hurt CSK. His 27-ball 18 ensured Ravindra Jadeja played just two balls, while Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar didn’t get to bat. This could have been the 150 they were eyeing for.

The CSK skipper averages 14 in IPL 2021, striking under 98. Since IPL 2020, he averages 20 with a strike rate of 110.

This is the 4th time in IPL where captain MS Dhoni faced 20+ balls in an innings without a boundary. No other captain did it more than once.
28(30) v RCB, 2009
8*(22) v KKR, 2016
12(21) v MI, 2019
18(27) v DC, today

Good effort by the bowlers: MS Dhoni

After being tonked by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters on Saturday, the CSK bowlers presented a much better showing on Monday, almost taking the game to the last ball.

MS Dhoni praised his bowlers for making a match out of the low score but pointed out the big over in the powerplay that hurt them.

Shikhar Dhawan plundered 21 off Deepak Chahar in the fifth over of DC’s innings.

"It was a very good effort [by the bowlers] to make a game out of it. But it was important not to give too many in the first six. There was one expensive over in the first six, but when quality players are batting it can happen," added MS Dhoni.

CSK lost their No.1 position in the IPL 2021 points table to DC, who now have 10 wins, one more than CSK from 13 games. Before the playoffs, MS Dhoni’s CSK will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Dubai on Thursday.

With a win over #CSK in Match 50 of the #VIVOIPL @DelhiCapitals registered their 1⃣0⃣th win of the season & moved to the top of the Points Table

