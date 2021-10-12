IPL 2021: "Virat Kohli alone cannot do everything" - Ashish Nehra highlights RCB's major shortcomings

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have squandered the opportunity to identify a core group of players over the years. He also cited the constant change in their management as one of the reasons for their underwhelming performances.

While speaking on Cricbuzz, the ex-RCB bowling coach mentioned how barring the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Yuzvendra Chahal, no other player has been a regular in the Bangalore line-up in recent years. He suggested that the franchise should have focused on building more stars, as they had four years to assemble a formidable team.

"Constant changes in team management in recent years did not help Virat Kohli. RCB should have built a core group of players as they had four years with this team. Apart from Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal, no other player has been a regular fixture in the playing eleven. Virat Kohli alone cannot do everything."

Harshal Patel might make India debut next year: Virender Sehwag

In the same video, Virender Sehwag stated that Harshal Patel is bound to be disappointed after being overlooked by the selectors for the T20 World Cup 2021, despite his spectacular performances in the latest edition of the cash-rich league.

Sehwag opined that Harshal Patel could still be with the Indian team in UAE for the impending ICC event. He reckons that the 30-year-old is likely to earn his maiden India call-up soon, considering his impressive bowling in the IPL 2021.

"It's been an amazing season for Harshal Patel. However, while he is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2021, he is not part of India's T20 World Cup squad. If not this year, he could make his team India debut next year."

Harshal Patel is currently the leading wicket-taker this season with 32 scalps from 15 games. He has now equaled Dwayne Bravo's record of most wickets in a single season in India's flagship T20 tournament.

