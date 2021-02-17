Aakash Chopra picks five overseas players to watch out for at the IPL 2021 Auction

Aakash Chopra has chosen five overseas players who could draw a lot of attention at the upcoming IPL 2021 Auction.

The IPL 2021 Auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai on Thursday. Although it is a mini-auction, there are likely to be some big-ticket buys.

In a video shared on his Facebook page, Aakash Chopra has named the foreign players who could be at the center of the bidding war at the auction.

The reputed commentator believes Glenn Maxwell could be a sought after player, despite his indifferent returns in recent IPL editions.

"Even if it is a mini-auction it is always 'max' for Glenn Maxwell. I feel he will earn good money this time as well. I feel there will be an auction war between Chennai Super Kings and RCB and Glenn Maxwell will gain from that. The way he scored the runs at the right time against India in the limited over-series, he will be sold big this time as well. It is possible that Kings XI Punjab might also jump into it," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra reckons Shakib Al Hasan's all-round skills might find many takers, with Kings XI Punjab likely to show a lot of interest in the southpaw.

"I feel the teams will have a lot of interest in Shakib Al Hasan because he brings two skills. I feel he will go to Punjab while Maxwell will go to RCB. They need a middle-order player and they have only two spinners, both leg-spinners. So, Shakib Al Hasan will give them the perfect combination in such a scenario," observed Chopra.

Aakash Chopra's other three foreign players to watch out for at the IPL 2021 Auction

Advertisement

Chris Morris was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2021 auction [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels one out of Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, and Aaron Finch will trigger a bidding war at the IPL 2021 Auction.

"I feel Dawid Malan might go to KKR. The Chennai Super Kings, RCB and KKR are likely to fight for Malan, Jason Roy and Aaron Finch. It will depend on when your name comes in the auction. So, I feel one out of those three will get big money," said Chopra.

The former Indian opener picked Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson as the overseas seamer who could attract huge bids at the upcoming auction.

"There will be a lot of bids for Jhye Richardson because a lot of teams need fast bowlers. Mumbai, Kings XI Punjab and RCB need fast bowlers. So, there will be a lot of interest in Jhye Richardson," pointed out Chopra.

The former KKR player signed off by stating that Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Morris could also attract attention at the IPL 2021 Auction.

Advertisement

"Then I am talking about Nathan Coulter-Nile/Chris Morris. These are the four-five players on whom the maximum bids might be placed. Kings XI Punjab, CSK, RCB will be the main bidders and it is possible two each might go to RCB and KXIP," concluded Chopra.

Apart from the aforementioned players, the likes of Kyle Jamieson and Steve Smith might also be on the radar of several IPL teams.