RCB have taken a big risk with Glenn Maxwell: Saba Karim

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim opined that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have taken a big risk by purchasing the inconsistent Glenn Maxwell for a whopping ₹14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction.

Glenn Maxwell represented Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year after being purchased for ₹10.75 crore. However, he was released after scoring only 108 runs in 13 matches in IPL 2020.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Karim said one cannot really predict how Glenn Maxwell’s purchase will work out. He admitted:

“It is a big risk that RCB has taken, obviously because they wanted to bolster their middle-order. We can only wait and watch (how the move works).”

Karim expressed surprise at RCB shelling out a massive amount for Glenn Maxwell but explained why the Aussie all-rounder remains a big draw in the IPL. The 53-year-old said:

“In the past so many seasons, maybe except for one season when Viru (Virender Sehwag) was the coach of Kings XI, he hasn’t done well. He has been given such a long rope but for some inexplicable reason has not been able to perform. Even last season, he was allowed to bat at whatever slot that was available for him. Whatever brief conversation I have had with Anil (Kumble), he also mentioned that we gave his such an open platform, he could walk in anytime he wanted to. Somehow, he has just not been able to adjust to the conditions here."

Karim further added about the popularity of Glenn Maxwell at the IPL auctions:

“IPL teams still go for him because he remains a match-winner. You see him perform for the Australia side. He is such a maverick cricketer. He has got so much of improvisations at his disposal. He is such a talented cricketer, brings so much to the table. He can also bowl those off-spinners, especially down the stumps. Plus, he is a brilliant fielder. So, as a package, he is excellent. Eventually, it boils down to you being a match-winner. I haven't see that quality displayed by Glenn Maxwell for any of the IPL teams (so far).”

Here’s a special message for you 12th Man Army. 🗣



We can’t wait to see you don the red and gold, Maxi! 😍@Gmaxi_32 #PlayBold #ClassOf2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/e92chwQHYN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 19, 2021

Super excited to be part of the RCB: Glenn Maxwell

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a video message posted on RCB’s social media accounts, Glenn Maxwell expressed his joy at being picked to play for the franchise this year. He said:

“I am super excited to be part of the RCB team this year. Certainly looking to forward to playing under Virat (Kohli), playing with AB de Villiers as well and a couple of my friends - Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and my old friend Yuzvendra Chahal. Haven’t played together since days back in Mumbai.”

Apart from Glenn Maxwell, New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson was the other big purchase for RCB, bought at ₹15 crore.