IPL 2021 auction: Saba Karim deciphers why overseas speedsters walked away with big bucks

Former India wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karim has commented on Kyle Jamieson and Jhye Richardson, who were purchased for whopping amounts at the IPL 2021 auction. He claimed franchises believe they have the skills to succeed in Indian conditions.

While Jamieson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 15 crore, Richardson went to Punjab Kings for INR 14 crore.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session on Facebook, Karim explained why teams preferred overseas fast bowlers to their Indian counterparts at the IPL 2021 auction. He stated:

“Out and out speedsters, most of the franchises have opted for overseas professionals [sic]. All these IPL franchises, their talent scouts have looked around, they have watched some of these T20s all over the world, including the Big Bash. From there, a lot of these overseas professionals have been bought by the IPL franchises.”

Karim further added that most of the surfaces used during the IPL offer pace and bounce, which is another key reason why foreign pacers were in demand during the IPL 2021 auction. The 53-year-old elaborated:

“Franchises have shown faith in these young speedsters because they feel that they have the skill set to do well even in Indian conditions. If you notice, in the past several years, most of the wickets in India, except for maybe east and one or two tracks in south, now offer good pace and bounce. Most of these franchises wanted experienced speedsters at the top, who can pick some early wickets, and make early inroads in the opposition camp.”

Karim not surprised to see Umesh Yadav go for a low price at IPL 2021 auction

Among Indian pacers, the experienced Umesh Yadav, who was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, was picked up by Delhi Capitals for INR 1 crore. While experts like Gautam Gambhir expressed shock at Yadav going for such a low price, Karim had had a different take. Stating that he wasn’t surprised, the former wicketkeeper-batsman said:

“Umesh Yadav may be experienced but only in terms of Test matches, not in the shorter formats. Look at the Indian side’s composition in the shorter formats, you don’t see Umesh Yadav figuring regularly in the playing XI or even in the squad. It obviously means that Umesh Yadav’s track record in the shorter formats hasn’t been very good. All the IPL franchises have done their homework and that is why they have shown more faith in overseas speedsters than any exciting domestic prospect or even an experienced Indian pacer like Umesh Yadav.”

Advertisement

Umesh Yadav had started his IPL journey with Delhi Capitals. In 121 matches, he has 119 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 8.51.

Ladies & Gentlemen, our newest additions have arrived 🛬✅



Time for you to check them out 😎#IPLAuction2021 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/eU8ioDPw8H — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 18, 2021

A total of 57 players, 22 of them overseas, were sold at the IPL 2021 auction, with Chris Morris going to Rajasthan Royals for a record INR 16.25 crore.