"Back where we belong!"- Fans erupt as MI destroy SRH to go top of the table

Mumbai Indians (MI) have handed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) their third successive loss in the IPL 2021 season as David Warner's men have been beaten by 13 runs in Chennai. SRH have now lost six games in a row at the venue, which is proving to be a fortress they are just not able to breach.

For the second game in a row, the MI bowlers have made a modest total look out of the opposition's grasp. The brilliance of Rahul Chahar in the middle-overs, coupled with the deadly combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, ensured that SRH were bowled out inside their 20 overs.

Twitterati reacts to MI's emphatic win over SRH

Fans were absolutely ecstatic seeing the efforts of Rohit Sharma and his men in the field. They believe the defending champions are well and truly back on track after having lost their first game. Here is what they had to say about MI's fantastic victory that now places them at the top of the points table:

SRH would have won against MI with this batting effort only if it was tournament's first game. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 17, 2021

Bumrah in the 19th over vs KKR - 4 runs and vs SRH - 5 runs.



Classic Boom in #IPL2021 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2021

That's that from Match 9 of #VIVOIPL.



Stupendous bowling performance from @mipaltan as they bowl out #SRH for 137 and win by 13 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/9qUSq70YpW #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/4NOFJqVUqA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 17, 2021

Either SRH bring in Kane Williamson or else they are going home.

#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/jiEH5HnNjE — Sυϝιყαɳ Hʂ🤫#𝘿𝙞𝙡 𝙎𝙚 𝘼𝙨𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙖𝙣💜 (@Sufiyaan_Asim) April 17, 2021

Outstanding from #mi bowlers. Bumrah.Boult.Chahar. This was a better batting pitch compare to first two games in Chennai. Srh had the game in their hands.Kedar Jadhav ? #SRHvMI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 17, 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad need 31 runs in last four overs:



17th over - 4 runs

18th over - 6 runs (2 wickets)

19th over - 5 runs (1 wicket)

20th over - 2 runs (2 wickets)



Bumrah and Boult terrific in death overs and giving #MI 13 run victory. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

What a win for Mumbai Indians, pretty identical victory from the first match. Yet again a death overs masterclass from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult and middle overs class from Rahul Chahar. SRH tough luck continues, they've lost all 3 of their games in IPL 2021. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2021

The Yorker is a delivery that is timeless. Boult and Bumrah showing the value of it tonight. But Pakistani pacers these days seem to have forgotten how useful and important the Yorker can be #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 17, 2021

#Mumbaiइंडियन्स beat #SunRisersHyderabad and go to the top of the table. Boult and Bumrah have done it again.



This team knows how to defend low totals better than anyone else. What A Match !🔥👊🏻#MIvSRH @IPL @mipaltan @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/QIwghGf045 — Aakib Eqbal عاقب اقبال 🇮🇳 (@Aakib_Eqbal) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

Sharma & QDK opening

Pollard last over batting

Rahul Chahar middle over bowling

Hardik Pandya 2 runout

Boult and Bumrah beath over bowling



Complete team performance from #MI 🔥



Congratulations Paltan 🎉#MIvsSRH • #IPL2021 • #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/7QDfztznaS — #Mi Vivek (@miPatilVivek) April 17, 2021

DEATH OVER exists .....

Other team batsmen to:-

Bumrah and Boult pic.twitter.com/8msvslvSUs — Aman Ansuman🔟 (@ansuman_aman) April 17, 2021

Jo dil khush hua hai na bhaisahab❤

Boult and Bumrah you freaking BEASTS😭❤🧿#MI #MIVSRH@mipaltan — Mansi (@mansivasa) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

This Bumrah-Boult duo has a separate fanbase 💙 pic.twitter.com/RnPbW9blVP — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 17, 2021

Rahul against #KKR. Deepak yesterday vs #PBKS. Rahul today. Chahar brothers are doing fairly well in #IPL2021 #MIvSRH — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 17, 2021

Rahul Chahar today :-



4-0-19-3



Rashid Khan today :-



4-0-22-0



It was agenda in morning but fact now



Rahul Chahar is best spinner in world at the moment https://t.co/2quI83tBzX — Nitin (@LoyalMIfan) April 17, 2021

The crisis man of #MI won the man of the match - Kieron Pollard - 35*(22) with bat and 0/10(2) with ball. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

The satisfaction I get after MI wins a match>>>>>> — Priya #MI🇮🇳😎 (@Priya_srt10) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

The MI skipper won the toss and, for the first time this season, elected to bat. Rohit and his men did their homework pretty well, understood the conditions and made sure they reached a total in the 150-160 range.

Although Kieron Pollard's handy 35* took MI to that desirable par score, SRH came out all guns blazing. Their decision to let Jonny Bairstow open the innings worked like a charm as the Englishman took the MI bowling attack apart.

Bairstow's 43 off 22 balls brought the equation down to almost a run-a-ball for SRH and it looked like they would win the game quite comfortably. But luck was on MI's side as the swashbuckling opener departed shortly, getting hit-wicket.

SRH suffered another body-blow as their talisman David Warner was run-out through some brilliant pieces of fielding from Hardik Pandya. Vijay Shankar's lusty blows off Krunal Pandya's bowling did take SRH's nose ahead in the chase once again.

But it was the world-class combination of Boult and Bumrah that once again delivered for MI under immense pressure. The duo gave away just 17 runs in the last four overs and picked up 4 wickets between them. MI have once again proved that they have the ability to adapt to changing conditions.