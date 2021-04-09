IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav reveals the best thing about MI skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (MI) batsman Suryakumar Yadav has heaped praise on his IPL captain Rohit Sharma, hailing the 33-year-old's jovial personality off the field and calling him 'the most perfect guy to be around'.

Having been appointed captain of the Neeta Ambani-owned franchise in 2013, Rohit Sharma has led MI with distinction, winning an unprecedented five IPL titles.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was the third-highest scorer for the IPL 2020 champions, stressed the amazing job done by Rohit to carry MI to such dizzying heights. Speaking to Sports Today, Surya said:

"I think he has been doing an amazing job and having 5 titles with Mumbai Indians is a proof of that. Result is in front of everyone."

After decimating all their opponents on their way to their second IPL trophy on the trot, Rohit and co. have set their sights on becoming the first team in the history of the tournament to win a hat-trick of titles.

In 2011, Rohit Sharma had predicted great things for Suryakumar Yadav.



Did You Know: Suryakumar Yadav was part of MI team that beat RCB 2011 Champions League final in Chepauk. Chahal was also in MI XI in that final#Trivia pic.twitter.com/Wn7t0iRURS — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 8, 2021

Rohit Sharma jokes around and has a lot of knowledge to share, which makes him different: Suryakumar Yadav

Most IPL Titles As A Player:



Rohit Sharma - 6

Aditya Tare - 5

Jasprit Bumrah - 5

Kieron Pollard - 5#IPL #IPL2021 #RohitMantra #MIvRCB @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/GoZ1AjU59j — Rohitian Dilip Phuyal (@imro45fannepal) April 8, 2021

While Rohit Sharma appears to be a calm and astute leader on the field - much like his former Indian skipper MS Dhoni - Suryakumar Yadav revealed that his skipper is a fun-loving guy when he's not playing cricket and this is what makes him unique.

"Off the field he is very different, he is very fun guy to be around. On the field everyone has seen him how he handles the situation and how he is there for everyone but off the field I think he is the most perfect guy to be around, he jokes around and even there he has a lot of knowledge to share to every cricketer out here. This is a very good point about him which makes him different”, finished Suryakumar Yadav.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav, fondly addressed as "Sky" by teammates and fans alike, recently made his international debut in India's victorious three-match T20I against England. The 30-year-old took no time to impress as he smashed 89 runs at a strike-rate of 185.4 from the two innings he played, including a fifty on debut.

In the IPL, the right-handed batsman has established himself as one of the lynchpins of Mumbai's batting line-up, having amassed 1416 runs from the 46 matches he has played over the last three seasons.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, is one of the most destructive opening batsmen in international cricket today. Rohit Sharma is also the fourth highest run-getter in IPL history, having collected 5,230 runs in his kitty from 200 matches.

MI fans will be hoping Rohit and Surya once again set the stage on fire to lead their team to their sixth IPL title.

Mumbai start their title defense in Chennai against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural match of IPL 2021.

Hello Paltan! We’re getting closer to the opening match of #VIVOIPL, where we will face one of the best teams in RCB.



Jeet ke liye kaun sa mantra try karoon? Share your thoughts using #RohitMantra.



Mark your calendars – April 9, 7:30 PM ko #SabKuchRoKo! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 6, 2021