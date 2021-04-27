IPL 2021: Chris Lynn urges Cricket Australia to arrange charter flight to bring its players home after the tournament

Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn has urged Cricket Australia to arrange for a charter flight to bring its players home after the completion of IPL 2021.

Chris Lynn revealed that Cricket Australia makes 10% of every IPL contract of the Australian players. The 31-year-old suggested CA could use the funds for the safe return of Australian players after IPL 2021 gets over.

"I texted back that as Cricket Australia make 10% of every IPL contract was there a chance we could spend that money this year on a charter flight once the tournament is over?" Lynn told News Corp media.

The right-handed batsman is hopeful about Cricket Australia helping its players return home safely once IPL 2021 is over.

"I know there are people worse off than us. But we are going from a really tight bubble and are getting vaccinated next week so hopefully the government will let us get home on a private charter. We are not asking for shortcuts and we signed up knowing the risks. But it would be great to get home as soon as the event is over,” Chris Lynn added.

Lynn further added that he is comfortable with the security protocols followed in the IPL bio-bubbles and he has no immediate plans to leave.

Recently Australian cricketers Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa cut short their IPL stints, citing bio-bubble fatigue. The Australian government, meanwhile, is contemplating over suspending all flights from India, which could make it hard for players to get back to their homes.

Chris Lynn's IPL season so far

Chris Lynn has played 1 game in IPL 2021.

Chris Lynn has not regularly featured for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. The Australian batsman has played just one game so far - the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Although he scored 49 runs, Lynn's knock eventually came in a losing cause.

Since Quinton De Kock became available for selection, the MI team management has persisted with the South African wicket-keeper-batsman at the top of the order.

It remains to be seen whether Lynn can get some game time in the upcoming matches.