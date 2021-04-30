IPL 2021: "Coming into the season, I was much more confident"- RCB's Devdutt Padikkal

Drawing on his experience of playing the IPL last season, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said that he is far more confident about his game and strengths this campaign.

Devdutt Padikkal has been a major find for RCB, as the player won the Emerging Player award in his debut IPL campaign last year. The left-hander has said that he has picked up a lot of things from his teammates, which has kept him in good stead for the ongoing IPL season.

Padikkal said in this regard in a pre-match interview ahead of RCB's game against PBKS:

"Last year, there were so many learnings for me. Each match gave something new and something that I could pick up on from the people around me. Last year was a great experience. Coming into this season, I was much more confident and really sure about myself and my shots. That really helps when you are in a tournament like this. You need to know your strengths and the shots you can play. That is something I have really picked up on this season."

Fantastic innings from young Padikkal. And this year @RCBTweets are in ominous form, which is great to see. Kohli and Padikkal made it look very easy. #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/fIUC9lImjP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 22, 2021

Devdutt Padikkal has continued his impressive form from last season and has looked in good touch so far, helping RCB win five of their opening six games.

Devdutt Padikkal talks about creating his own identity in a star-studded RCB lineup

It's quite easy to get overwhelmed in a team comprising stars like AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell.

However, Devdutt Padikkal is keen to carve an identity out an identity for himself, whether he is playing for RCB or for Karnataka. He said in this regard:

"Definitely, that's something I have been looking to do (creating his own identity). In the domestic season as well, we have some really great players in Karnataka, so that's something I have always looked to do - take the responsibility and be the main man in whichever team I play for. Having such cricketers (Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell) around me makes me want to play even better."

RCB will look to notch up their sixth win of the ongoing campaign when they take on a struggling Punjab Kings team tonight in Ahmedabad. A win would send RCB back to the top of the points table.