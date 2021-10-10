IPL 2021: "CSK must play Suresh Raina in Qualifier 1" – Sunil Gavaskar

Ahead of Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar wants the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to bring Suresh Raina into their side.

CSK, who finished at No. 2 in the IPL 2021 points table, will clash against the top-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday. The winner will proceed to the final, whereas the loser of the clash will get another chance in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday.

Suresh Raina hasn’t played the last two matches for CSK, and his replacement Robin Uthappa hasn’t impressed either. Suresh Raina, one of the IPL giants, has scored only 160 runs this season at an average of 17.77, making it his worst-ever IPL season.

However, Sunil Gavaskar believes that Suresh Raina is a match-winner and despite his shortcomings against short-pitched bowling, playing him is a gamble CSK can afford.

"Speaking of experience, Chennai will give considerable thought to bringing back Suresh Raina for the playoffs. Raina is a match-winner. Of course, in the last few years, he has struggled, especially against the fast bowlers, but he has the ability to change the course of the match.

"Of course, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan will test him, but it’s okay to take this chance as if it gives Chennai the chance to make it to the final," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his Jagran column.

CSK have lost their last four matches against DC, with their previous win against the side coming in the IPL 2019 playoffs.

S H E B A S @Shebas_10 Suresh Raina in (Playoffs + finals)- Most runs (714)

- Most M.O.M (3) Joined with PollyOnly player to Win M.O.M Award in Final, Qualifier, Eliminator https://t.co/lAMxpMdi3C

Rishabh Pant is a very positive cricketer: Sunil Gavaskar

Despite DC’s loss in their final league match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Rishabh Pant-led side have all the ingredients to stage a strong comeback.

"Delhi and Bangalore are the two in-form teams, and even though Delhi were beaten off the last ball against Bangalore, they have the firepower with both bat and ball to come back stronger after the heart-breaking loss.

"Rishabh Pant is a very positive cricketer, and he will have learnt that when defending a total, it’s best to have the two best bowlers bowling the final few overs," wrote Sunil Gavaskar.

Of the four teams that have qualified for the playoffs, CSK have three IPL titles and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have two. DC and RCB are yet to lay their hands on the IPL trophy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar