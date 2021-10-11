IPL 2021: “CSK the most secure franchise since Gautam Gambhir-led KKR” - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa has called the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) the 'most secure' franchise he has played for. He previously played for the Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for six seasons.

After two dismal outings this season, Robin Uthappa blasted an imperious 44-ball 63 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals (DC). That knock helped CSK reach their ninth final in tournament history.

“I always maintain that this (CSK) has been one of the most secure franchises going around, and they believe in making everyone feel secure within the group, and I think that only makes a player give that much more to the franchise," said Uthappa.

"After KKR, when Gautam was the captain, I really enjoyed myself there, and felt secure in that group, but after that, this is the most secure I’ve felt while playing cricket in a while,” continued Uthappa after CSK’s win.

Robin Uthappa's last half-century in the IPL came for KKR in 2019 before he scored one on Sunday. Dedicating the innings to his son, who turned four on Sunday, Uthappa elaborated on his tactics against DC:

“Happy that I was able to contribute. Today is my son’s fourth birthday, and this one’s for him. It was the first over when I went out to bat. We knew we needed a good start, so I just tried to react to the ball and play according to the merit.”

Chasing 173, CSK lost Faf du Plessis in the first over. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad then added 110 runs off 77 deliveries to set the platform for the team's win. Despite a few jitters towards the end, MS Dhoni took CSK home.

"I shut myself from the outside world" - Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa highlighted the mental challenges players face when they don't play enough matches. After sitting out for 12 games this season, Uthappa only played his third game for CSK on Sunday.

He said in this regard:

“There were days when there were doubts, to be honest; when you don’t get to play, these doubts tend to creep in. You also listen to a lot of chatters that are going outside, and I try to make sure I shut myself from the outside world."

"I just stuck to that, and I just felt that at some point I would be able to contribute to the team in a really meaningful way, and I’m really grateful to God that I have been able to do that today,” said Uthappa, who was the Orange Cap winner in KKR’s 2014 IPL triumph.

After losing four consecutive matches against DC, CSK ended that run on Sunday. In the process, they also ended their three-game losing streak in IPL 2021. The three-time winners will next play the IPL 2021 final in Dubai on Friday.

