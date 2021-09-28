IPL 2021: David Warner lauds his replacement Jason Roy's brilliant knock for SRH against RR

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner may have lost his place in the playing XI but the southpaw is leaving no stone unturned in supporting the franchise and its players on social media.

Warner took to his official Instagram account on Monday (September 27) to post a story lauding his replacement Jason Roy. Roy played a brilliant match-winning knock against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai on Monday night.

Check David Warner’s post here:

David Warner lauds Jason Roy for his brilliant knock on Monday [Image- Warner Instagram story]

Roy was drafted into the SRH playing XI for the very first time this season at the expense of Warner. The swashbuckling English opener made the most of his opportunity as he smashed a whirlwind 42-ball 60, which included eight fours and a six to set the platform for his side during the run-chase of 165.

He was eventually dismissed by Chetan Sakariya but the right-hander had set up an excellent platform for SRH with his rapid knock. Roy's innings ensured the former champions gunned down the target with ease in the 19th over. This was SRH’s second win of the season in 10 attempts and their first in the UAE this year.

End of the road for David Warner at SRH?

Warner has carried the SRH batting-unit for the better part of the last six years, scoring plenty of runs and even leading them to the title in 2016. However, it seems the former IPL-winning skipper’s journey may have come to an end with the franchise.

Warner was dropped from playing XI for the second time this season against RR as the Kane Williamson-led management opted to give Roy a chance at the top of the order. With the Englishman making the most of his opportunity, it is increasingly likely that Warner may have played his last game for the Hyderabad franchise.

If that is indeed the case then it is the end of what has been a brilliant journey for the southpaw with the SunRisers. The 34-year-old smashed in excess of 550 runs almost every season over the last six years for the franchise, in addition to leading them to their maiden IPL title five years ago.

Warner’s form tapered off last year but he still managed to churn out runs, albeit at a lower strike rate. However, the ongoing season has proved to be a forgettable one for the Australian as he has failed to score runs. Whatever runs he has got have also come at an underwhelming strike rate.

In eight games, Warner has managed just 195 runs at an average of 24.38 and a strike rate of 107.73 with a couple of 50-plus scores.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra