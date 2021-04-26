IPL 2021: Decision to bowl me in the Super Over was taken at the last moment - Axar Patel 

Delhi Capitals (DC)'s Super Over hero against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Axar Patel has said that the decision to bowl him in the Super Over was taken at the last minute.

After both SRH and DC scored 159 apiece in their allotted twenty overs in Chennai, Axar Patel bowled a brilliant Super Over for DC, conceding only seven runs against Kane Williamson and David Warner. DC then sneaked home to victory, getting to their target of 8 off the last ball.

At a virtual press conference following the pulsating game, Axar Patel said that the DC thinktank initially thought of giving the Super Over to a pacer before changing their mind at the last moment. Responding to a query from Sportskeeda in this regard, Patel said:

“When we were in the dressing room, I was thinking that spinners would be effective on this wicket. Meanwhile, the coaches and the team thinktank were discussing who should bowl. Initially, they were thinking of a pacer like Avesh Khan, as SRH were going in with a left-right combination (David Warner-Kane Williamson). After that, when we went to the ground, I put in a word with my captain Rishabh (Pant) that I could also bowl the Super Over, so just give it a thought. After that, Pant had a chat with coach Ricky Ponting. And so, at the last moment, it was decided that I would bowl the Super Over.”

Axar Patel also added that the captain and coach decided that two left-handers should bat in the Super Over against Rashid Khan. The left-arm spinner added in this regard:

“The captain and coach together decided that Rishabh and Shikhar (Dhawan) would go out to bat in the Super Over. The decision was made since the side they were targeting had a longer boundary, and so even twos could be run easily if the ball went in the gaps. So the captain and coach decided it would be better to go in with two left handers.”

Axar Patel bowled really well in the Super Over: Prithvi Shaw

Apart from Axar Patel’s heroics, Prithvi Shaw also starred for DC with a blazing fifty. Speaking after winning the Man of the Match award, Shaw hailed Axar Patel for his bowling in the Super Over, saying:

“I didn't think about the Super Over (when I batted), but I think Axar (Patel) bowled really well in the Super Over. I wasn't there (for the Super Over meeting). I knew Rashid would bowl, for sure, so Shikhar and Pant would open for us.”

The match on Sunday was Axar Patel’s first in IPL 2021, following his recovery from COVID-19. Before the Super Over, he claimed 2 for 26, dismissing Abhishek Sharma and Rashid Khan off consecutive deliveries.