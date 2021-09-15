IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals bowler Siddharth Manimaran ruled out due to injury; Kulwant Khejroliya named as his replacement

Delhi Capitals spinner Siddharth Manimaran will miss the rest of IPL 2021 due to a quadriceps injury.

The Tamil Nadu left-arm orthodox spinner is yet to make his IPL debut. An unfortunate injury during a practice session has now extended his wait further.

Siddharth was previously part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad during earlier seasons. Delhi Capitals updated their fans about the 23-year-old's injury situation by sharing a post on their official Instagram handle. They captioned the post:

"🚨 INJURY UPDATE 🚨 @siddharth.manimaran has sustained a quadriceps strain while training and has been ruled out of #IPL2021 as a result. We wish him a speedy recovery 💙 #YehHaiNayiDilli"

Delhi Capitals rope in former RCB pacer Kulwant Khejroliya as a replacement

The Delhi Capitals roped in Kulwant Khejroliya as a replacement player for the injured Siddharth Manimara for the rest of the season. Kulwant Khejroliya has previously been part of the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore squads in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals' official media release read:

"Left-arm medium fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth's replacement for the remainder of the season. Khejroliya, who is already part of the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble as a net bowler, has taken 17 wickets in 15 T20 matches at an average of 23.29. The 29-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons, taking 3 wickets in 5 IPL matches.

"The Delhi Capitals support staff is currently overlooking Manimaran Siddharth's rehabilitation programme in Dubai. He will be heading back to India in a few days where he will continue to undergo rehabilitation. The Delhi Capitals franchise wishes him a speedy recovery."

Khejroliya has played five matches for RCB in the tournament so far and picked up three wickets at an average of 51. His economy rate is also on the higher side (9.66), with 2/33 being his best bowling figures in an IPL match.

