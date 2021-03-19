IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals reveal jersey ahead of upcoming season

The Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday unveiled a new jersey for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) through a post across social media platforms.

Although similar in design, the jersey is a flashier version of the one the Capitals donned in IPL 2020.

The Capitals have retained JSW as their primary sponsor and will sport their insignia on the front of the jersey, continuing their relationship with the company for the second consecutive year.

Delhi Capitals will be eyeing their maiden title in IPL 2021

After a season which saw them finish second in the points table before losing the final against the Mumbai Indians, DC will take the field with renewed vigor as their conquest for the elusive trophy continues.

Their campaign will kick off with a marquee clash against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. The Capitals have a well-balanced squad that boasts some of the best players in world cricket.

After trading out Harshal Patel and Daniel Sams to the Royal Challengers Bangalore, DC made some smart buys at the auction table.

The Capitals have added world-class batsman Steven Smith to their ranks and also strengthened their bowling department by purchasing the likes of Tom Curran and Umesh Yadav.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Delhi Capitals once more in IPL 2021

Overall, DC have assembled a formidable side. It won't be a surprise if they go on to clinch their maiden IPL title this time around under the exemplary captaincy of Shreyas Iyer.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2021:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth.