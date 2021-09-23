IPL 2021: "He made sure that at least one strike bowler was always on" - Deep Dasgupta on Pant's captaincy 

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta praised Rishab Pant's captaincy during the IPL encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pant received plaudits for the astute bowling changes he made in the first innings.

The Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in yesterday's match (Match 33). The Capitals restricted Hyderabad to an average total of 134 runs, courtesy of some wonderful bowling performances.

Deep Dasgupta shared a video on YouTube, where he reviewed yesterday's game between DC and SRH. While talking about Pant's shrewd decisions from behind the wicket, Dasgupta said:

"Even though Marcus Stoinis got injured, Pant made sure that at least one strike bowler was always on. Whether it was Avesh Khan, Rabada or Nortje. Maybe there was only one instance when two spinners, Axar and Ashwin, were bowling in tandom. I thought Pant used the spinners really well."

He added:

"Kane Williamson's dismissal was to a great extent because of the pressure that the spinners created. Kane wasn't able to score many runs, his strike was also low. It was very unlike Kane Williamson's innings actually. All in all, you gotta give credit to the captaincy, the way he handled the bowlers even after Stoinis was injured."

Stitching a match-winning partnership with Shreyas Iyer, Pant scored 35 runs at an impressive strike rate of 167. His knock included three boundaries and a couple of sixes that made sure the Capitals finished the run chase with 13 balls to spare.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Dhawan picked up from where he left off in the first half of IPL 2021: Deep Dasgupta

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan's started the second half of IPL 2021 in fine fashion. After losing his opening partner Prithvi Shaw early in the innings, Dhawan provided a steady start in the run-chase. In his innings of 42 runs, Dhawan smashed six boundaries and a six for his side.

While talking about 'Gabbar's' innings, Dasgupta said:

"A good start to the run chase was very important for DC and Dhawan provided that. He picked it up from where he left off in the first half of the IPL. He looked extremely comfortable in the middle. Now the big question is.. even though he is not in the Indian WC squad, the squad is not finalized yet. It will be interesting to see the fight for the orange cap between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan."

During the first half of the IPL 2021, Dhawan fired with his bat and scored 380 runs with an outstanding average of 54.28 runs per game. He currently holds the Orange Cap, having scored 422 runs in 9 innings in IPL 2021.

Following the result against SRH, DC have surged their way to the pinnacle of the table. Meanwhile, Hyderabad are still at the bottom of the table with a solitary win from eight matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar