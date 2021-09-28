IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik reveals what caused ugly Ashwin-Morgan altercation

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has revealed what led to the heated argument between his captain Eoin Morgan and Delhi Capitals’ (DC) Ravichandran Ashwin during Tuesday’s encounter. Karthik stated that Morgan didn’t appreciate the DC batters taking an extra run after a throw hit Rishabh Pant and rolled away.

KKR got the better of DC by three wickets in a low-scoring encounter in Match 41 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Sharjah. Chasing 128, KKR got home with 10 balls to spare.

On the last ball of the 19th over during DC’s innings, a throw hit DC skipper Pant and ricocheted. Pant and Ashwin decided to take the second run. Ashwin was dismissed very next ball by Tim Southee, after which there was an ugly altercation between Ashwin and the bowler, followed by one between Ashwin and the KKR skipper. Karthik came in and played peacemaker.

At a virtual press conference following the match, Karthik was asked to share some light on the incident. Responding to the Sportskeeda query, he explained:

“Rahul Tripathi threw the ball, it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted off that. Then (Ravichandran) Ashwin called for it and they started to run. I don’t think (Eoin) Morgan appreciates that. He is somebody who, when the ball hits the batsman or the pad, expects them not to run in the spirit of cricket. It’s a very grey area and a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but at the moment I’d just say I am happy I played peacemaker and things have come to a good standstill right now.”

Incidentally, Ashwin dismissed Morgan for a duck when it was KKR’s turn to bat and gave the left-hander a fiery send-off.

“Both Ashwin and Morgan were trying to win the game” - Rishabh Pant

Sharing his views on the controversy, DC skipper Pant played down the incident and termed it part and parcel of the game. He said that when players are going all-out to win, such things are bound to happen at times.

“It’s part and parcel of the game. Both the teams are striving to win the match so some things are going to happen. I think that was in the spirit of the game. Nothing much because, at the end of the day, both Ashwin and Morgan were trying to win the game and there can be some miscommunication in between,” Pant opined.

Chasing 128, the match was in the balance after KKR slipped to 98 for 5. However, a scintillating cameo from Sunil Narine (21 off 10) sealed victory for KKR. The spinner also claimed 2 for 18 and was named the Man of the Match for his stellar performance.

