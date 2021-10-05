IPL 2021: Fan asks Brad Hogg if CSK can win the trophy with this middle-order, the Aussie responds

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has opined that the Chennai Super Kings will qualify for the IPL 2021 Final. In Hogg's view, MS Dhoni's team will face the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League season's summit clash.

The Chennai Super Kings faced the Delhi Capitals last night in Dubai. CSK's openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have scored a majority of the runs for their team in IPL 2021. However, both batters departed to the dressing room early yesterday.

After their departure, the other CSK batters could not impress much. While Ambati Rayudu scored a fifty, the likes of Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni and Robin Uthappa failed to get going.

A curious fan asked Brad Hogg on Twitter if the Super Kings can win the IPL 2021 championship with their current middle-order lineup.

"I'm backing a #DCvCSK final," Brad Hogg replied to that fan.

While many fans agreed with Brad Hogg's views, few believed even the Royal Challengers Bangalore had a strong chance of qualifying for this year's summit clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders are in the box seat: Brad Hogg on IPL 2021 playoff race

Another fan asked Brad Hogg about his prediction on who will be the final team to qualify for the IPL 2201 playoffs. The Aussie felt it would be his former team Kolkata Knight Riders, but is not completely certain because the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are also in the race.

Speaking of MI and RR, the two teams will lock horns in IPL 2021 tonight. Brad Hogg expects the two teams to take more risks tonight because they will aim to boost their net run rate as well.

It will be exciting to see which team joins the Delhi Capitals, the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the next round.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

