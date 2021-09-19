×
Create
Notifications

"Without Rohit, MI is another RCB"- Fans react as CSK thump MI

Josh Hazlewood celebrates Pollard's wicket
Josh Hazlewood celebrates Pollard's wicket
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Sep 19, 2021 11:23 PM IST
News

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have resumed their IPL 2021 season with an impressive win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs. The defending champions once again turned out to be slow starters and just couldn't quite chase down the target, managing only 136 for 8 in the end.

Twitter react as CSK beat MI

Fans on Twitter hailed CSK for an impressive performance on their return to the UAE. The three-time champions lost four wickets in the powerplay, but the sensational fightback led by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Fans also trolled MI as they resumed the tournament with a loss. Here is what they had to say:

Without Rohit MI is another RCB.
#CSKvMI
CSK players to MI Players :- https://t.co/kgqiYg4TDK
#CSKvsMI

CSK Bowlers to MI Batsman https://t.co/EULiYs17lT
Situation of MI , RCB FANS 🤣🤣

#MIvsCSK https://t.co/JoNqhE4mDV
Rohit's team MI was losing so Virat Kohli announced that he is leaving Captaincy so that public attention gets diverted. Warra Friendship 🤝
Tiwary just causally playing beautiful cover drives in the 12th over of a T20. The best Jharkand player on field today.
RUTURAJ GAIKWAD! Witnessed one of the finest CSK knock tonight. Truly mood lifting man.
Not surprised to see someone named Gaikwad doing well in Chennai😉 #CSKvsMI #IPL2021 https://t.co/uqtv7pUZJK
#CSKvsMI

Krunal Pandya blaming himself for the run out https://t.co/OEmg2WvykG
Statpadded a fifty.... Good job Saurabh tiwary

A target of 157 was never going to be straightforward as the pitch was a bit two-paced. Quinton de Kock got off to a start and so did debutant Anmolpreet Singh. Both played some delightful strokes but the brilliance of Deepak Chahar meant that neither could convert their start into a big score.

Suryakumar Yadav had to be the anchor for MI in this situation but even he perished off a soft dismissal through Shardul Thakur's bowling. Ishan Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary did get a partnership going and tried to steady the MI ship.

But CSK kept on chipping wickets at regular intervals. Kishan was followed by Kieron Pollard and then Krunal Pandya through a run-out. That proved to be the final nail in the MI coffin as Tiwary was left with too much to do in the end.

Also Read

Gaikwad's 88 off just 58 balls was indeed a Player of the Match performance. MI will look back at the brilliant start that they had but the poor death bowling performance that cost them the game in the end.

The next IPL 2021 game will be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी