"Without Rohit, MI is another RCB"- Fans react as CSK thump MI

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have resumed their IPL 2021 season with an impressive win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs. The defending champions once again turned out to be slow starters and just couldn't quite chase down the target, managing only 136 for 8 in the end.

Twitter react as CSK beat MI

Fans on Twitter hailed CSK for an impressive performance on their return to the UAE. The three-time champions lost four wickets in the powerplay, but the sensational fightback led by opener Ruturaj Gaikwad proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Fans also trolled MI as they resumed the tournament with a loss. Here is what they had to say:

Wɪᴋᴋɪ ᴹᴵ @wikki45 Without Rohit MI is another RCB. Without Rohit MI is another RCB.

ᴍᴏʜɪᴛ𝟒𝟓 @MohitRohitian Rohit's team MI was losing so Virat Kohli announced that he is leaving Captaincy so that public attention gets diverted. Warra Friendship 🤝 Rohit's team MI was losing so Virat Kohli announced that he is leaving Captaincy so that public attention gets diverted. Warra Friendship 🤝

Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread @basedIITian Tiwary just causally playing beautiful cover drives in the 12th over of a T20. The best Jharkand player on field today. Tiwary just causally playing beautiful cover drives in the 12th over of a T20. The best Jharkand player on field today.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer RUTURAJ GAIKWAD! Witnessed one of the finest CSK knock tonight. Truly mood lifting man. RUTURAJ GAIKWAD! Witnessed one of the finest CSK knock tonight. Truly mood lifting man.

Vijay Jaiswal @puntasticVU #CSKvsMI



Krunal Pandya blaming himself for the run out Krunal Pandya blaming himself for the run out #CSKvsMI



Krunal Pandya blaming himself for the run out https://t.co/OEmg2WvykG

Ayush Aman @LoyalAshwinFan_ Statpadded a fifty.... Good job Saurabh tiwary Statpadded a fifty.... Good job Saurabh tiwary

A target of 157 was never going to be straightforward as the pitch was a bit two-paced. Quinton de Kock got off to a start and so did debutant Anmolpreet Singh. Both played some delightful strokes but the brilliance of Deepak Chahar meant that neither could convert their start into a big score.

Suryakumar Yadav had to be the anchor for MI in this situation but even he perished off a soft dismissal through Shardul Thakur's bowling. Ishan Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary did get a partnership going and tried to steady the MI ship.

But CSK kept on chipping wickets at regular intervals. Kishan was followed by Kieron Pollard and then Krunal Pandya through a run-out. That proved to be the final nail in the MI coffin as Tiwary was left with too much to do in the end.

Gaikwad's 88 off just 58 balls was indeed a Player of the Match performance. MI will look back at the brilliant start that they had but the poor death bowling performance that cost them the game in the end.

The next IPL 2021 game will be played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore

Edited by Parimal Dagdee