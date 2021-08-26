IPL 2021: Full list of players named as replacements ahead of the UAE leg

IPL 2021's second phase will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to October 15. The competition will resume from where it was stopped earlier this year.

The Delhi Capitals hold first position in the points table, and the other three teams in the top 4 are the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

Almost all teams have their star players available for the second phase of IPL 2021. However, a few cricketers have opted out of the competition owing to personal reasons.

The IPL Governing Council allows the franchises to sign replacements for unavailable cricketers. In the past, quite a few players have joined the IPL as replacement signings and made an instant impact.

The best example is Chris Gayle, who replaced Dirk Nannes at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2011. The Jamaican star ended the season as the batsman with the most runs.

The IPL Governing Council permits teams to sign replacements only from the list of unsold players from the previous auction. Some of the big names remained unsold at IPL Auction 2021, and a few of them are now back in the league.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have signed the most replacements ahead of IPL 2021's second phase

Here's a list of the players who have joined IPL 2021 as replacements before the competition's UAE leg. RCB have signed four players as replacements, while three other teams in IPL 2021 have announced a total of five replacement signings so far.

1. Dushmantha Chameera - Royal Challengers Bangalore

2. Wanindu Hasaranga - Royal Challengers Bangalore

3. George Garton - Royal Challengers Bangalore

4. Tim David - Royal Challengers Bangalore

5. Nathan Ellis - Punjab Kings

6. Adil Rashid - Punjab Kings

7. Tim Southee - Kolkata Knight Riders

8. Glen Phillips - Rajasthan Royals

9. Tabraiz Shamsi - Rajasthan Royals

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee