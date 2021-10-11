IPL 2021: "It was a big mistake" - Gautam Gambhir unimpressed with DC giving Avesh Khan the 19th over against CSK 

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes the Delhi Capitals (DC) missed a trick in their match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He feels by not letting Kagiso Rabada bowl the penultimate over in the match, DC made a big mistake.

While speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Gambhir pointed out how it was a major mistake to not let Rabada complete his full quota of four overs in the game. Regardless of recent form, the Proteas bowler should have been backed ahead of Avesh Khan, according to the ex-KKR skipper.

"It was a big mistake. You've got to back your premier fast bowler ahead of Avesh Khan. Even though Khan picked up the important wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, I would have still gone with Rabada for the 19th over."

Avesh Khan was hit by a four and a six in the 19th over of CSK's run-chase. Many believe the over proved to be the deciding factor as it shifted the momentum in the favor of MS Dhoni and co.

Gambhir in the video opined that the talented youngster's confidence will continue to dwindle if he is asked to bowl in crunch situations more often than not. He emphasized the importance of giving the 24-year-old a cushion during such high-pressure situations.

"Credit to MS Dhoni for sending Robin Uthappa at Number 3" - Gambhir lauds CSK skipper for persisiting with Uthappa

Speaking about his former KKR teammate Robin Uthappa's impactful knock, Gambhir stated that the right-hander likes to bat higher up the order. He was pleased with the CSK management's persistence with the veteran batter.

Uthappa roared back to form with a brilliant half-century to set the tone for the run-chase. The seasoned campaigner contributed with 63 crucial runs from 44 balls. His knock was instrumental in the MS Dhoni-led side's memorable win against Delhi. Gambhir said:

"Credit goes to Dhoni for sending Utthapa to no.3. He also had the option of sending Moeen Ali ahead of him. But the good thing is that he persisted with him. Uttahapa has always liked pace on the ball and enjoys batting higher up the order."

Delhi posted a stiff total of 172 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, Chennai ultimately went past the score with two balls to spare with the help of MS Dhoni's quick-fire cameo towards the end. Notably, the franchise has now made their way to their 9th IPL final.

