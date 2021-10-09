IPL 2021: "Getting into good touch before the World Cup" - Ishan Kishan reacts after a breathtaking knock against SRH

Young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan set the tone for Mumbai Indians (MI) as they posted 235 runs on the board against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). They then restricted SRH to 193 runs to end their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note.

Opting to bat first, Ishan Kishan threw his bat at everything to accumulate quick runs in the powerplay. He raced to his half-century in just 16 balls as Mumbai were 83/1 at the end of six overs. Ishan smacked a 32-ball 84 while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with a crucial 82 runs off 40 balls to propel Mumbai to a mammoth total.

The cricketer from Jharkhand was seemingly happy to get back into the rhythm ahead of the T20 World Cup, scheduled in the UAE and Oman. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Ishan Kishan said:

"A very good thing for me and for the team getting some runs, and getting into good touch before the World Cup. Was in good state of mind, was very positive. We had to get somewhere around 250-260, it was the intent and positive intent."

For the unknown, Ishan Kishan had an awful start to the competition and was left out of the playing XI. However, he announced his return with a half-century in the last game before his stunner of a knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"You are selected as an opener" - Ishan Kishan reveals Virat Kohli's message

After Mumbai's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli was seen having a close chat with Ishan Kishan. Speaking on what the Indian captain told him, Ishan said:

"I had a good chat with Virat bhai, Jasprit bhai also helped me. Even HP, KP were there to support me. Everyone supported me and they said it's a learning stage for you, make sure you learn from here and don't make the same mistakes in the upcoming world cup games."

Ishan Kishan added:

"That was the part where I learned from them. I was just taking one point at a time. I would love to open and that's what Virat bhai said - 'you are selected as an opener, you just have to be prepared for that.' In the bigger stage, you need to be prepared for every situation I feel."

With the IPL 2021 campaign done and dusted, Ishan Kishan will hope to carry his hot form into the T20 World Cup, which starts from October 17.

