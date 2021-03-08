“Hope Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin have some wickets left” - Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting, in a light-hearted tweet, wrote that he hoped Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin had some wickets left following their stupendous showing against England.

Ponting’s comments came after the schedule for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) was announced on Sunday. The T20 tournament will be held from April 9 to May 30.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Ponting posted:

"Can't wait to get over to @delhicapitals and get to work. Hope @akshar2026 and @ashwinravi99 have some wickets left after taking all of them in the last month, and @rishabhpant17 has more runs to make!"

Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant are integral parts of Delhi Capitals, who made it to the final last season before going down to Mumbai Indians.

While Axar Patel picked up nine wickets and scored 117 runs in the IPL 2020, Ashwin claimed 13 scalps in 15 games. Pant, on the other hand, managed 343 runs in 14 games at an underwhelming strike rate of 113.95.

Delhi Capitals will kick-off their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10.

Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant dominate England

Axar Patel and Ashwin bamboozled the English batsmen as India recovered after losing the first Test to clinch the four-match series 3-1.

Off-spinner Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker in the Test series, picking up 32 wickets at an average of 14.71, with three five-wicket hauls. The 34-year-old also shone with the bat, scoring his fifth Test hundred in the second Test in Chennai, on a turning track.

Playing in his debut Test series, left-spinner Axar Patel finished with 27 wickets from three Tests. He picked up his wickets at an average of 10.59, including four five-wicket hauls in six innings.

With his stupendous performance, the 27-year-old broke a few records as well. His 27 scalps are the most by a bowler in his debut Test series (maximum three Tests), surpassing Ajantha Mendis' record of 26. He also equaled Dilip Doshi’s record for most wickets by an Indian in his debut Test series.

For Pant, he was the the third-leading run-scorer in the Test series, with 270 runs in six innings at an average of 54. The youngster was also highly impressive behind the stumps, on turning tracks.

India are now preparing to face England in the five-match T20I series, starting on March 12 in Ahmedabad.