IPL 2021: “I was brave enough to take that chance” – PBKS’ Shahrukh Khan on the match-winning six

Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) batter Shahrukh Khan seems to believe in the old adage – “fortune favors the brave”.

With four runs required from as many balls, the 26-year-old went for a courageous aerial shot and almost got caught at deep midwicket. But the ball popped out of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Rahul Tripathi’s hand for a six. PBKS sealed their fifth win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to stay in the playoff race.

Playing his first IPL match in the UAE, Shahrukh Khan believes that since he was brave enough to go for the shot, perhaps that’s why it cleared as well.

Speaking about his hurricane but chancy nine-ball 22* that ensured the finish for PBKS, Shahrukh Khan said:

“It was really important that when I walked in, there was a set batsman in KL Rahul there. I went in so that I could take it on from the first ball itself. I thought I hit the last ball really well, and I thought it would go deep into the stands, but unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. But I think I was brave enough to take the chance, and probably that’s why it cleared as well.”

After a solid 70-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, PBKS stuttered midway in the chase of 166. The 17-ball 28-run stand between KL Rahul and Shahrukh Khan brought them back into the hunt.

Important to stick to the process and not think far ahead: PBKS' Shahrukh Khan

Throwing light on his abilities as a finisher, Shahrukh Khan stated that he likes to pick up gaps on the field. The batsman hopes to carry on the form in the next must-win games. Two more wins can take PBKS to 14 points – a mark where they will still have playoff qualification chances.

Shahrukh Khan, however, reckons the team isn’t thinking too far ahead.

“As soon as I go into a situation such as this, I look to pick the gaps and I’ll look to carry this on. We needed three wins on the trot, and we have started off well today. It’s important we stick to the process and not think too far ahead,” Shahrukh Khan added.

PBKS' next clash is a must-win game against the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Sharjah on Sunday.

