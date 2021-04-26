IPL 2021: "I get tired of coming second in Super Overs" - Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson poignantly said on Sunday that he's 'tired' of coming second in Super Overs.

Kane Williamson notched a masterful 66 off just 51 balls on a pitch where most SRH batsmen failed to reach double figures and took the team to an improbable Super Over against Delhi Capitals. However, the 30-year-old failed to cross the final frontier, and the team stumbled to their 4th defeat in IPL 2021.

This was Kane Williamson's 5th Super Over defeat since 2019. When asked whether he's tired of playing Super Overs in the post-match press conference, Kane Williamson replied in a negative, saying he is just tired of losing them.

However, he also added eloquently that there are a lot of positives to take when a team levels a competitive score, and SRH will take that in their stride.

"I get tired of coming second in Super Overs. I think whenever there is a Super Over, as a batting side chasing a very competitive score, there's a lot of positives to take out of it. Very uncanny, in the game of cricket, the things can end up in a tie. But I suppose that's why it's very very exciting. I am sure it was a great game to watch as well. So, a lot of positives, and we will move on very quickly to Delhi with a new focus," said Kane Williamson.

New Zealand have lost 4 tied games since 2019 and Kane Williamson was part of two of them. The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand played arguably the best brand of cricket in the 2019 World Cup but lost the final due to the controversial, and now discarded boundary-count rule.

Bad luck #SRH to not win the match after putting up a gutsy fight. Alas Williamson’s terrific knock goes in vain. DC will be relieved at two points accruing to them. However failure of Rabada and Ashwin to take wickets regularly this season is becoming a concern — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 25, 2021

The Kiwi skipper also suffered a similarly pinching Super Over loss against India in early 2020. His spectacular 95 went in vain as Rohit Sharma hit consecutive sixes to clinch the match for the visitors.

Kane Williamson has also lost 2 Super Overs in the IPL

SRH star Kane Williamson

Apart from international losses, the Super Over curse has followed Kane Williamson into the IPL as well. Last year, SRH lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Super Over when another Kiwi, Lockie Ferguson, shocked David Warner's men with back-to-back wickets.

SRH lost to Mumbai Indians in an identical fashion in IPL 2019, with Jasprit Bumrah being the chief wrecker. Interestingly, Kane Williamson was leading the Orange Army in this game in the absence of David Warner, who was unavailable after the sandpaper-gate saga.