IPL 2021: "I am very happy to be back with the boys" - PBKS captain KL Rahul gears up for clash against RR 

The KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to resume their IPL 2021 campaign on Tuesday, September 21, with their clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai. PBKS skipper Rahul has shared his excitement ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

The Punjab-based franchise recently released a video on their social media handles, in which KL Rahul and co. were seen gearing up for their first fixture of the UAE leg. The wicketkeeper-batsman could be heard telling the boys how their training sessions offered the ideal time for the players to speak to the management and understand their goals.

Rahul also stated he was delighted to be back with the team. Furthermore, the 29-year-old pointed out that it was good to see the squad's newest recruits as well as their regulars.

"I am very happy to be back with the boys. It is nice to see some new faces and faces that have been a part of us for the last couple of years. So very happy that I am back and we can get started."

KL Rahul got straight back to business after the chat. The star batter was seen timing the ball well while batting in the nets and would be keen to make an impact at the top as Punjab look to stage a miraculous turnaround in the second half of the latest edition.

Rahul showcased brilliant form during the first phase of the league earlier this year in India. He amassed 331 runs from seven matches, in which he crossed the 50-run mark on four occasions. The opener will hope to set the stage ablaze in the UAE as well to keep his side in contention for the all-important playoffs.

PBKS in IPL 2021

Having secured just three wins from eight fixtures so far this season, Punjab are reeling in the bottom half of the IPL 2021 points table. They are currently placed in the penultimate position and hence it becomes imperative for PBKS to get off to a flying start this time around.

