IPL 2021: "I am the kind of person who is not attached to anything" - Virat Kohli on relinquishing RCB captaincy

RCB skipper Virat Kohli recently opened up that he is not someone who hangs onto things just for the sake of it. At the beginning of the second phase of the IPL in UAE, Virat Kohli announced that this season would be his final one as the skipper of RCB.

Kohli's decision came to manage his workload, which has been very hectic in the past few years. Kohli did confirm that he still wants to be part of the team until his last playing days in the IPL.

In a mini conversation on the Inside RCB show, Virat Kohli disclosed the thought process behind the decision to quit the RCB captaincy and said:

"There were two things. The main factor was workload, and then I did not want to be dishonest towards my responsibilities. If I am unable to give 120 percent towards my responsibilities, then I would rather leave it. I have never been the kind of person who will just hold on to things for the sake of it. I am the kind of person who is not attached to anything."

Virat Kohli has never won the IPL until now. He will be hoping to sign off from the captaincy on a high by winning the trophy this year.

Virat Kohli has been fabulous as a captain in IPL this year: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir recently heaped praise on Virat Kohli's leadership in the IPL in 202. The former KKR skipper felt that Kohli has been phenomenal with tactics. On the ESPNcricinfo show 'Runorder,' Gautam Gambhir reviewed Virat Kohli's captaincy in IPL 2021 and said:

"Virat has been fabulous. Honestly, I have not enjoyed a lot of his captaincy, but this time around, he's been very, very good. Probably the reason is because he thinks this is his last time as captain in IPL, (so) he want to enjoy it more; he's just more relaxed. And he's got the bowlers this time..."

Virat Kohli's side will face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator at Sharjah today. Fans will be hoping for a good knock-out from the RCB skipper as it is a high-pressure knock-out game.

