IPL 2021: "I knew Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant would play Super Over as Rashid Khan was bowling" – DC's Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan, walking out in place of Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Super Over against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), did surprise many as the latter had shown sublime form earlier on Sunday. However, Prithvi Shaw was certain that Dhawan and skipper Rishabh Pant would take the opener's role in the Super Over as SRH would bowl their leg-spinner, Rashid Khan.

Prithvi Shaw batted beautifully to get a 39-ball 53 before getting run out. His start ensured Delhi a fighting total of 159 on a challenging Chennai surface. The match ended in a tie, with Delhi clinching it in the Super Over.

Prithvi Shaw breezed away to a decisive fifty that won him the Player of the Match (Photo: BCCI)

Rashid Khan being a leg-spinner, Prithvi Shaw implied that it was obvious that left-handers would face him in the Super Over.

"Axar Patel bowled really well for us in the Super Over I knew Shikhar bhai and Pant would go for sure because Rashid was going to bowl. So, they (team management) wanted Pant and Shikhar to go and hit," said Prithvi Shaw, who won the Man of the Match.

With eight to win in the Super Over, Delhi sneaked out a win off the final ball. It wasn't easy for DC in the tie-breaker as three of the side's runs came as singles off leg-byes.

Kane Williamson played a fantastic knock: Prithvi Shaw

Kane Williamson kept SRH in the hunt with a fine fifty (Photo: BCCI)

On a surface that worn out as the match progressed, Prithvi Shaw breezed to a fluent fifty in no time. The 21-year-old was honest to admit that the surface was better to bat in the first six overs. He also heaped praises on his opponent – Kane Williamson, who brought SRH back into the contest with a fine fifty.

"It was a good wicket in the first six overs, and then it slowed down, but it was fine. I felt the wicket was behaving a bit slower; the spinners were bowling well. 160 was good enough to defend, but a close game.

"I am just doing all those stuff I have worked with. It's helping me right now, so I think I should continue that. Williamson played fantastically. He played a really good knock," added Prithvi Shaw, who now has 166 runs in the tournament at 33.2, striking at almost 160.

Despite a brisk start, SRH had collapsed to 117 for six in the 17th over. Williamson kept them in the hunt and managed a tie courtesy of his brilliant 51-ball 66 not out.

DC will now travel to Ahmedabad to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a top-of-the-table clash on Tuesday.

