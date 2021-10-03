IPL 2021: “I knew it would be a tricky chase” – Dinesh Karthik after KKR’s win over SRH 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik kept his calm and scored an unbeaten 12-ball 18 to help his side to a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai.

Dinesh Karthik sensed that even a chase of 116 would be tricky on a sluggish surface to bat. His counterattack, though, ensured there weren’t enough jitters for KKR towards the end.

“I thought it was a real good game of cricket. At half-time, I knew it would be a tricky chase because the pitch was difficult. It was just one of those days where I got lucky. This is not a game where you take the game deep. You create opportunities by using the crease, and you play your shots. I think you need to be flexible,” said Dinesh Karthik in the post-match interview.

KKR were struggling at 44 for two after 10 overs as the required run rate had climbed to over seven an over. Shubman Gill (57) and Nitish Rana (25) then added 55 from 59 balls for the third wicket to stabilize the innings before Dinesh Karthik finished it off.

Nitish Rana deserves a lot of credit: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik reserved praise for fellow batter Nitish Rana for playing second fiddle to the well-set Shubman Gill and taking the match deep.

“I would give a lot of credit to Rana; he was playing second fiddle to Shubman. He realized that there was no point matching him shot for shot. He took his time and then hit a couple of big hits,” added the 36-year-old stumper.

With six wins from 13 matches, KKR remain in fourth position in the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points. The win sees them inch closer to the playoff mark. KKR will play their last league game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sharjah on Thursday.

