IPL 2021: 'It doesn’t sit right with me'- Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul's conservative approach in T20s

Aakash Chopra has opined that the inconsistency of the batsmen around him does not justify KL Rahul's cautious approach at the top of the order for PBKS.

Rahul's conservative approach in the T20s once again became a talking point on Friday night as the right-handed opener scored a 55-ball 67. He failed to finish the game for his side. Punjab finally scrapped their way to a 5-wicket win courtesy of a late cameo from Shah Rukh Khan.

Reviewing Punjab's win on his YouTube channel, Chopra reckoned that Rahul's conservative approach is putting pressure on other batsmen during a run-chase.

Chopra said:

"I don’t know what to make of Rahul’s innings, because if you’ve scored 67 off 55 balls while opening in a chase of 166, then you are expecting the other players to score 100 runs off 11 overs, because you have played nine overs yourself. Just playing slow because the others aren’t scoring, it doesn’t sit right with me."

Aakash Chopra questions PBKS's decision to bench Shah Rukh Khan in the first three games of the UAE leg

The selection of Punjab's playing XI by the Anil Kumble-led management have been the talking point since last season. On top of repeatedly benching leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the management hasn't shown much faith in hard-hitting batsman Shah Rukh Khan either.

Khan did well during the first leg but was astonishingly left out of the starting XI in the first three games that PBKS played in the UAE. Speaking on Punjab's baffling selection calls, Chopra said:

"That just begs the question. You bought Shahrukh for 5.25 crore. He played well in the first half also and you even said he reminds you of Kieron Pollard, but then in the second half you didn’t even play him. This was his first match."

Khan once again displayed his hitting talent on Friday night as he smashed a 9-ball 22*. It included a six on the third delivery of the final over to take his side past the finish line.

Punjab claimed two crucial points to stay afloat as far as qualification for the playoffs are concerned. They will now face the Royal Challengers in Sharjah on Sunday.

