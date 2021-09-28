IPL 2021: "I think they should play Shakib Al Hasan" - Aakash Chopra names KKR's best bet if Andre Russell misses out 

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Shakib Al Hasan should be the player replacing Andre Russell in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI if the latter is not available for the fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The Caribbean all-rounder is a doubt for the contest after injuring his hamstring while trying to save a boundary against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The Bangladesh all-rounder was an active presence during the first leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League with more spin-oriented pitches in India. He played in three matches and claimed two wickets at an economy of 8.01.

Chopra feels Shakib Al Hasan is a good option despite the fact the Delhi Capitals host a slew of left-handers in their batting order. If included, he will act as the team's third spinner alongside Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. While previewing the match on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"KKR's top 5 is absolutely fine but Andre Russell might not be there today, he has issues with his hamstring. So, I think they should play Shakib Al Hasan in his place. Another left arm spinner, I know DC have a lot of left handers but he will give you both batting and bowling."

Chopra also advised Eoin Morgan to use Lockie Ferguson's overs wisely. He failed to understand why he was given the majority of his overs in the first half of the innings, leaving him out as an option in the death overs. Chopra added:

"Lockie Ferguson's overs should be used carefully. Because in the last match Narine was not given the 19th over. But who gives Lockie Ferguson 3 overs inside the first 10 overs? He is perhaps the best death bowler in the entire league right now, so his overs should be saved for the back end of the innings."

With Lockie Ferguson completing his quota of overs and Andre Russell off the field, the responsibility of bowling the penultimate over came down to Prasidh Krishna. The pacer succumbed to the expertise of Ravindra Jadeja and KKR ultimately endured a cruel final ball defeat.

KKR will win the match: Aakash Chopra

Chopra picked the two-time champions to win the encounter and continue their pursuit of the playoffs. The Delhi Capitals will seal their qualifications with a win in Sharjah. Simultaneously, KKR will have to rely on other fixtures to make it to the playoffs if they end up on the losing side. Chopra added:

"Better team man to man marking is Delhi Capitals. It will be better for the tournament, it will be much more interesting if KKR wins. So I am going with that thought."

DC were the runaway winners the last time these two sides faced off in Sharjah. Shreyas Iyer scored a sensational 88-run knock while KKR tried to keep up with several blistering cameos but ultimately fell short.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra