IPL 2021: "I used your technique only!" - Harpreet Brar cheekily credits Ravi Bishnoi for his six-hitting

Harpreet Brar was in a jovial mood after putting in a Man of the Match performance in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The all-rounder hilariously admitted Ravi Bishnoi’s batting advice worked for him during the game.

The 25-year-old impressed with both bat and ball on Friday, helping PBKS register a thumping 34-run victory over RCB. He began his night with a 17-ball 25* before ending it with a game-changing spell of 4-1-19-3.

Harpreet Brar caught up with Ravi Bishnoi after the game, and the young leggie hilariously asked Brar whether it was his advice that helped him hit two sixes against RCB.

“I used your technique only! It worked for me and I was able to hit some sixes,” Brar joked.

Harpreet Brar supported KL Rahul brilliantly at the end, as he stuck around and powered PBKS to 179/5. His spell during the middle overs turned the game on its head as RCB collapsed in their chase of 180.

Harpreet Brar became the first bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in the same game, and the youngster conceded he will always remember the special feat.

“Feeling great! It was my first match of IPL 2021, I have played thrice before but didn’t pick any wickets. Really happy that my first wicket was Virat Kohli, and I will never be able to forget this night,” Brar admitted.

“We are making a comeback” – Harpreet Brar

Advertisement

The young gun also fired a warning shot at other teams, claiming PBKS are a team on the up. Harpreet Brar admitted their inconsistent start to the season hasn't been ideal for the team’s morale, but is confident about PBKS’ upcoming games.

“The team atmosphere is a bit tense when you aren’t winning games. But what matters more is how you bounce back out of that poor form and whether you can perform well. We are making a comeback, so it feels great,” Brar mentioned.

The Punjab Kings will look to keep their winning run going when they take on the Delhi Capitals at the same venue on May 2.