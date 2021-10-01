IPL 2021: "I don't want Mumbai Indians to reach the top this year" - Virender Sehwag wants a new champion

Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag has opined that he wants to see a new team win the IPL this year.

Speaking on Cricbuzz Live Hindi ahead of the IPL 2021 match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, Sehwag said he wants to see teams like Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore rise to the top this year.

While previewing the 45th match of IPL 2021, Virender Sehwag analyzed the playoffs scenarios of all teams and said:

"I don't want Mumbai Indians to reach the top this year, a new team should qualify and we should get a new champion. It could be Bangalore, Delhi or Punjab."

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings are the only three teams in IPL 2021 who are yet to win the coveted league trophy.

All three franchises have made it to the summit clash in the past but failed to cross the final hurdle. This year, DC and RCB have played exceptionally well and are among the favorites to end the season as champions.

If we look at the historic aspect, Mumbai Indians can do it again: Virender Sehwag

Mumbai Indians have an opportunity to complete a hat-trick of championship wins this year

While Sehwag said he wanted to see a new champion in IPL 2021, he also mentioned that fans should not rule out Mumbai Indians as title contenders even though the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is currently not in the top four of the standings.

"If Mumbai Indians win their remaining matches, I think they can easily make it to the playoffs because they will have 16 points if they win their remaining matches. But it will not be easy. Sometimes, you make mistakes when you are desperate to win, and those mistakes lead to your defeat.

"But looking at Mumbai's history, it says that whenever they find themselves in a situation where they are currently are in IPL 2021, they have won the do-or-die games, qualified for the playoffs and they have even made it to the final. So, if we look at the historic aspect, yes, Mumbai Indians can do it again. But I don't believe much in history," Sehwag concluded.

Mumbai Indians will be in action tomorrow against the Delhi Capitals. They will aim to continue their winning momentum after defeating Punjab Kings in their last game.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if DC, RCB or PBKS can fulfill Virender Sehwag's wish in IPL 2021.

