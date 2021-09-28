If Shreyas Iyer makes a comeback for T20 World Cup, he thoroughly deserves it, says Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has termed Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from India’s 15-member T20 World Cup squad as 'unfair'. Sharma further added that if Shreyas Iyer is included in the updated squad for the ICC event, it would be a thoroughly deserving return.

Shreyas Iyer has been picked among the three travel reserves for India’s 2021 T20 World Cup campaign. However, teams can modify their squads until October 10. Considering Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav’s poor run of form, the Indian think-tank could be pondering upon some changes.

Speaking about Shreyas Iyer, Sharma opined that the 26-year-old should not have been dropped from the Indian squad in the first place.

Sharma said on the Kheelneeti podcast:

“It is unfortunate that Shreyas Iyer is not in the team (T20 World Cup squad) in the first place. He was an integral part of the Indian team and then he became unfit due to an injury. Being dropped after that, definitely it is a bit unfair. I feel he should have been there in the team. So now, if he makes a comeback into the Indian team, he thoroughly deserves it.”

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra backed Sharma and pointed out that Shreyas Iyer has proved his fitness and form on comeback and that’s all the selectors should be concerned about. Chopra opined:

“All Shreyas Iyer can do is score runs, which is exactly what he is doing. The way he batted in the first match after injury… As a selector you have to observe whether he is fit after coming back and if he is able to control the game. Shreyas Iyer has ticked both boxes in the two matches that he has played for DC so far.”

Shreyas Iyer has scored 47 not out and 43 in two matches for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the UAE leg.

“Shreyas Iyer’s return has provided stability to DC’s middle-order” - Rajkumar Sharma

Analyzing the middle-order batter’s return to the DC team, Sharma stated that he has brought further stability to the franchise.

He concluded:

“Shreyas Iyer’s return has provided stability to DC’s middle-order. He is a dependable player, has led the team and he used to be Delhi’s pivot with the bat even when he was the captain. He is back in that role and his presence gives confidence to the openers and those coming later in the order. Shreyas Iyer can score runs at a quick strike rate and he is consistent as well. He is a big asset to the team.”

Shreyas Iyer scored 519 runs in 17 matches as DC captain last season at a strike rate of 123.27, with the franchise finishing runners-up in IPL 2020.

Edited by Samya Majumdar