IPL 2021: "It was no lack of intent" - CSK head coach Stephen Fleming defends MS Dhoni's slow batting against DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni managed to score just 18 runs from 27 balls during his stint at the crease against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday (October 4).

While he received flak from many fans for his slow knock, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming defended the wicketkeeper-batsman. After the game, Fleming pointed out how MS Dhoni was not the only batter to struggle on the day. He claimed the conditions were difficult to bat in and hence both sides struggled to up the ante towards the end of their innings.

The New Zealander also confessed that the three-time champions fell about 10-15 runs shy of a match-winning total in the crucial contest. Fleming added how evaluating the conditions at the three venues is paramount for prospering in the UAE.

"MS Dhoni wasn't the only one who struggled. It was a difficult day for strokeplay. I think it was a tough wicket to score big on in terms of the big shots. Both teams struggled with that towards the end of the innings. Sometimes you set your sights too high, and probably we were only 10-15 runs short of having a match-winning score."

The 48-year-old also clarified that there was no lack of intent from the CSK batsmen. Fleming cited smart bowling from the Delhi bowlers as a reason for CSK's difficulty in scoring runs at a frantic pace towards the end.

"So, the difficulty at the moment is to assess what the conditions are in all three different grounds and, batting first, getting a score that is par or just above. It was no lack of intent, it was just we had to stabilise after a couple of mistakes and then we were reasonably well-placed for 150. The other thing was their attack bowled very well in the last five overs. They were very smart, so it was tough going."

Delhi Capitals trump CSK by 3 wickets

CSK managed to post a below par total of 136 after being put in to bat first. Ambati Rayudu proved to be the only saving grace for them with his unbeaten knock of 55. Delhi ultimately pocketed the contest by three wickets to further strengthen their chances of finishing in the top two.

However, their chase got tricky as the Chennai bowlers refused to go down without a fight. The outcome of the contest may have been different had CSK's substitute fielder Krishnappa Gowtham held on to Shimron Hetmyer's catch at long-on in the 18th over of the run chase.

Fleming opined that he would not mind facing a couple of defeats at this juncture, rather than dealing with losses in the all-important playoffs. He believes that playing three games in five days could have caused clumsy mistakes on the field.

