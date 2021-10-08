IPL 2021: "It does not make any sense" - Salman Butt slams decision of MS Dhoni walking out to bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja for CSK

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt is unimpressed with MS Dhoni promoting himself ahead of Ravindra Jadeja in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting order in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Butt believes it was a tactical error on the wicketkeeper-batsman's part at this juncture of the competition. The former cricketer stated on his YouTube channel that given their recent batting form, the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo should come in to bat higher than CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who has looked like a pale shadow of himself in the UAE leg.

Butt pointed out that it makes more sense to give Jadeja more opportunities ahead of the all-important playoffs. He justified the suggestion by highlighting the fact that Dhoni is going to be a mentor for team India in the T20 World Cup 2021, whilst Jadeja is part of the squad for the showpiece event.

"Why is MS Dhoni coming before Ravindra Jadeja, who is batting so well? Bravo, Jadeja both are hitting so well. Dhoni will be [a] mentor, will not play for India, so it doesn't make any sense of him coming before Jadeja. You are now into the playoffs, why dont you give him more practice. It's beyond comprehension, I dont know what he is thinking and why he is doing this."

MS Dhoni walked in to bat ahead of the southpaw in the team's last two fixtures. However, the swashbuckler failed to make an impact with the bat as he finished with scores of 18(27) and 12(15) against the Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings respectively.

Watch the full video here:

CSK suffer third successive loss ahead of IPL 2021 playoffs

CSK have secured a top-two finish in the latest edition of the cash-rich league. The three-time champions' recent form, though, is sure to alarm them as they now have three back-to-back losses to their name.

MS Dhoni and co. squared-off against Punjab Kings in their last league match of the season. They managed to post a below par total of 134 after being asked to bat first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (October 8).

CSK lost the encounter by six wickets as Punjab chased down the total comfortably with seven overs to spare. KL Rahul starred with the bat yet again as he set the stage ablaze with his unbeaten knock of 98 to guide his side to a memorable win.

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

LIVE POLL Q. Should Jadeja come in to bat ahead of Dhoni in the Playoffs? Yes No 7 votes so far